North Springs will try to keep its momentum going in its most successful season in years when it goes on the road to take on Greater Atlanta Christian in a Region 6AAAAA game Oct. 14.
It has been a breakthrough year so far for North Springs, which had a 4-1 overall record and 1-0 mark in 6AAAAA going into its game with Chattahoochee Oct. 7. Results from that game were not available as of press time.
It is the first time North Springs has started a season 4-1 since 2001 and the Spartans have already accumulated the most wins they have had in a year since going 6-5 in 2017 — the last time they qualified for the postseason.
One of North Springs’ most notable victories this season was a 21-14 win over Sandy Springs archrival Riverwood Sept. 2 — the first time the Spartans have beaten the Raiders since 2017.
With a win over Chattahoochee, North Springs will have won as many games this season alone (5) as it has in the last four seasons combined.
"Anytime you can start 4-1, it’s a good thing," North Springs coach Jeff Phillips said. "It’s been good for us, obviously. We’ve been getting the kids to buy in and stay hungry and not just be satisfied with the early start, since we have the whole back half of the season schedule and obviously it’s all region play. We just have to stay ready and stay together."
Defense has been a big strength for North Springs, which has given up only an average of nine points a game through its first five contests. The Spartans have won their last two games before its contest with Chattahoochee by shut out – a 37-0 victory over Midtown Sept. 16 and a 27-0 win over Northview Sept. 29.
For Phillips, the Spartans’ stingy defense and his team’s good overall health have been the keys to their success so far in 2022.
"We’ve just been able to stay healthy," Phillips said. "We’ve got a little dinged up. But for the most part, we’ve been able to stay healthy and everybody at this point in time is just trying to stay healthy. Our defense is playing really good for us. They’ve been able to basically keep us in a lot of games."
North Springs will face a tough test as it goes up against Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3, 1-1), which has struggled the last couple of years, but has had a strong run of success before that with five state semifinal appearances between 2012 and ’20 in Class AA and AAA.
"They are very talented and they have moved up from (Class) AAA to AAAAA (this season)," Phillips said. "The game will become even bigger if we take care of business (Oct. 7) against Chattahoochee. It becomes more of a playoff-type atmosphere. As long as we take care of business against Chattahoochee, it will be big for both programs and it will be a really good test for us to see where we are against a historically talented program like GAC."
Senior wide receiver/defensive backs Lee Levingston and Francisco Jacinto, senior linebacker Charles Seawell and junior defensive lineman/offensive lineman Antwon Barnett have led the way for North Springs.
