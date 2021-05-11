North Springs announced it has named Jeff Phillips as its new head football coach.
Phillips, who served as Wheeler’s co-offensive coordinator last season, replaces Scotty Parker, who was fired in October after an 0-6 start to the 2020 season.
According to an email from Spartans Athletic Director Vince Strine, prior to his one season at Wheeler, Phillips was the head coach for seven years at Austin-East in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he led the Roadrunners to five straight playoff berths, region titles in 2015 and 2016 and region runner-up finishes from 2017-19.
Phillips was named the Tennessee State Coach of the Year in 2016 and the Region 2AAA Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2019. His record at Austin-East is 55-28 overall, including 13-5 in the playoffs. During his tenure with the Roadrunners, Phillips’ teams set every offensive record in school history many times over, 35 athletes signed scholarships to play college football and its graduation rate rose from 88% to 98%.
“Coach Phillips has been in the building as a teacher since the end of February and has already made great strides in making relationships with the players and creating a culture of accountability within the program,” Strine said.
