Sandy Springs’ two public high schools renew their long-time football rivalry as North Springs hosts Riverwood in a non-region game at Thermopylae Stadium Sept. 2
It will be the 42nd meeting between the two crosstown rivals, with North Springs holding a 23-18 advantage.
However, Riverwood has had the upper hand in the rivalry over the last decade — winning 10 out of the last 12 games, including the last four years in a row. The Raiders defeated the Spartans 34-7 in last year’s meeting.
For new Riverwood coach Michael Young, who was the team’s defensive coordinator last year, the game with North Springs is one that he and his players look forward to.
"We try to treat it like any other week, but it is a fun and exciting game when you get the entire community involved," Young said. "Everybody in Sandy Springs is able to come out. (North Springs) always plays their best when they play against us and they bring out the best in us as well. So, we’re excited to play it. I had my first experience with it last year and it was awesome. We’re just looking forward to getting out there and trying to bring home a win, whether it’s North Springs or whoever. But it does make it a little more fun for the players, knowing these kids they grew up with and getting to play against them."
Likewise, North Springs coach Jeff Phillips, in his second year at the Spartan helm, is also looking forward to the game.
"It’s good for the community," Phillips said. "It’s really about the communities of the two programs. For us, it’s just another football game against some guys that we know. It’s the next game on the schedule. We’re looking forward to it and we’re excited about playing."
North Springs will try for its first win of 2022 against Riverwood as it comes off a bye week following its season-opening 21-9 loss to Dunwoody Aug. 19.
It will be the third game of the season for Riverwood, which lost to Alexander 48-0 to open the ’22 campaign Aug. 19 before hosting another crosstown rival, Holy Innocents’, Aug. 26. Results from that game were not available at press time.
Offensively, North Springs is led by senior quarterback Anthony Young, junior running back Zion Solomon and junior wide receiver Chris Johnson, while the Spartan defense is spearheaded by senior middle linebacker Charles Seawell, senior defensive back Lee Levingston and junior defensive tackle Antoine Barnett.
For Riverwood, senior tight end Levi Linowes, senior offensive lineman Sawyer Lanneau, senior linebacker Gage Dwyer, senior defensive end Zion Patillo and senior kicker Dennys Aguilar lead the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.