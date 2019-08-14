North Springs endured a postseason drought that extended from 1999 through 2015 but was snapped with consecutive appearances in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs in 2016 and 2017.
The Spartans struggled in their 2018 campaign with only three wins and did not qualify for the postseason. An active offseason has led to renewed hope for North Springs.
“We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of our 1969 state championship team and very excited about the upcoming season,” Spartans coach Scotty Parker said. “We’ve had a tremendous summer in the weight room and on the field. Last season was a disappointment after making the playoffs the previous two years. Last season was one for the books as we were plagued with injuries to key individuals which saw eight players take a snap on offense.”
North Springs still averaged 28.4 points last season, which was the second-highest mark in program history. Seniors guard Mike Miller and Raeisgham Arian return to the offensive line. Sophomore Santino Gaudreau has emerged as the starting quarterback after a strong offseason, including throwing for 330 yards against Dunwoody in the team’s spring game.
“He has the potential to break all passing records held by Brian Adams from 2017,” Parker said.
The defense returns four starters and is led by senior cornerback Neriyan Brown, who had 34 tackles and a team-high four interceptions last season.
“We had to grow this offseason after losing most of our starters, who were seniors,” Brown said. “This year we have a younger team and will have to rebuild and develop a bond. Since I’ve been on varsity since freshman year and became a starter as a sophomore, I’ve seen multiple playoff appearances and can help lead the team that way as a senior captain.”
Parker added that “the defense will be the key to our success this season, which is led by coordinator Josh Weaver. We have size, speed and strength that should contribute to putting some wins on the board.”
North Springs looks to improved health and an influx of new talent to help lead it back to the state playoffs.
“To get back to that level, we will have to play as one and not every man for himself,” Brown said. “If we can do that, we can be unstoppable.”
Parker added that “Even though our team is very young, the coaching staff has agreed that this team is eager, willing, very coachable and has the tools to give them an opportunity to get back to the playoffs this season and make serious runs in the next two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.