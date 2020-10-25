With no local schools facing each other this week, North Springs’ Class 5A non-region game against Chamblee highlights the action in Week 9.
The Spartans (0-5) have struggled, being outscored 259-23 combined in their first five games. They could get a challenge from the Bulldogs (2-0), who started the season several weeks late because of DeKalb County School System’s COVID-19 concerns. Chamblee has won its first two games by an average score of 24-12.
The Spartans hosted Villa Rica Oct. 23 before falling to Grady 38-0 Oct. 16. QB Zavier Davis was 11-for-21 passing for 120 yards and an interception, and RB Mynek Royalston had 80 yards total offense.
Most of the remaining local schools are playing this weekend, but some are off.
In Class 7A, Campbell (2-3) will visit Pebblebrook Oct. 30. The Spartans hosted McEachern Oct. 23 and were off Oct. 16.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta is off this week. The Warriors hosted Langston Hughes Oct. 23 after falling to Tucker 11-8 Oct. 16. North Atlanta led 8-0 in the first quarter and held the lead until Tucker tied it at 8 with five minutes to go in the game. The Tigers then won on a field goal with less than a minute left.
Riverwood (3-2) will host Creekview Oct. 30. The Raiders were off Oct. 23 and lost to River Ridge (5-0) 21-14 Oct. 16. Knights RB Amehre Morrison, who leads 6A in rushing, had 272 yards on the ground and scored all three touchdowns.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (4-1) is off this week. The Golden Lions visited Lithonia Oct. 22 and beat Southwest DeKalb 34-18 Oct. 16. QB Dennis O’Shea (77 yards) and FB Jack Graham (77 yards and two touchdowns) led St. Pius’ rushing attack.
Woodward (2-3) will host Drew Oct. 30 and was idle Oct. 23. The War Eagles’ Oct. 16 game at Jonesboro was postponed until Nov. 9.
In Class 4A, Marist (4-0) will visit Arabia Mountain Oct. 30. The War Eagles’ Oct. 23 game against Druid Hills was cancelled when the Red Devils opted to cancel the last five games of its season because injuries and low participation numbers. Druid Hills lost its first three games by a total of 168-0 this year. As of Oct. 21, Marist was still seeking an opponent to replace the Red Devils.
The War Eagles blanked Hapeville Charter 30-0 Oct. 16. Marist held Hapeville to 104 total yards, intercepted two passes and scored a safety.
In Class 3A, Westminster will visit Redan Oct. 30. The Wildcats were to visit Sandy Creek Oct. 23, but that game was cancelled after a Patriots player contracted the virus. Westminster replaced Sandy Creek on the schedule with Douglass. The Wildcats fell to Carver (Atlanta) 20-10 Oct. 16.
In Class 2A, Lovett (3-2) will host Towers after hosting KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Oct. 23. The Lions lost to Pace 21-16 Oct. 16. QB Preston Lusink completed 21 of 35 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and WR Collin Goldberg had 10 catches for 178 yards and a TD.
Pace was led by QB M.J. Morris, who was 14-for-25 for 189 yards and an interception, and WR Jayden Thomas, who had eight receptions for 143 yards. The Knights went up 21-3 before Lovett rallied.
Pace (3-2) will visit Therrell Oct. 29 and played Eagle’s Landing Christian Oct. 23.
In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ (2-4) is off this week after hosting Providence Christian Oct. 23. The Golden Bears lost to George Walton 28-21 Oct. 16. Holy Innocents’ had three turnovers, which the Bulldogs converted into 21 points. With about four minutes left, the Golden Bears took possession with a chance to tie it.
But after driving to the George Walton 5-yard line, a sack and a nine-yard loss on an option pushed Holy Innocents’ back about 20 yards and QB Marshall Nichols‘ pass on fourth-and-15 was incomplete, ending the drive.
Mount Vernon (3-3) will visit Providence Christian Oct. 23 after hosting Hebron Christian Oct. 23. The Mustangs crushed Loganville Christian 50-14 Oct. 16. QB Blake Kytle was 12-for-20 passing for 202 yards with two passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. WR Andrew Douglas had six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Wesleyan (4-2) will visit Hebron Christian Oct. 30. The Wolves were off last week after falling to Athens Academy 35-0 Oct. 16. Wesleyan was held to only 3 yards passing and 68 yards rushing. RB Griffin Caldwell had 13 carries for 69 yards (Wolves QB Ryan Rose had -1 yard rushing). LB Byrne Ahrenkiel led the defense with 14 tackles.
Whitefield (4-2) is off this week. The WolfPack hosted Trinity Christian Oct. 23 before beating Heritage (Newnan) 28-6 Oct. 16. QB Cole Peterson, filling in for injured starter Ayden Duncanson, was 14-for-20 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns. RB Eric Little Jr. ran 17 times for 111 yards and a score, and WR Myles Redding caught eight passes for 130 yards and a TD.
In the Georgia Independent School Association’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-5) will visit Monsignor Donovan Oct. 30 after hosting Solid Rock Oct. 23. The Cougars lost to Crisp 56-8 Oct. 16.
Results of the games Oct. 22 through 24 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
