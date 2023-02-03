The last several years have been a struggle for the North Springs boys' basketball team.
However, after compiling a 4-50 record over the previous three seasons combined, the Spartans have finally turned the corner.
With a 13-7 overall record and 4-5 mark in Region 6AAAAA as of Feb. 2, North Springs appears to be in the hunt for a state tournament berth for the first time in five years.
For North Springs coach Charles Park, having a strong core of more experienced players – led by seniors Andy Madesko and Ethan Weems, as well as junior and Andy Madesko’s younger brother Esmer Madesko -- has made the biggest difference in his team’s turnaround.
“I have seasoned seniors this year,” Parks said. “I have Andy Madesko, a senior, and Ethan Weems, a senior, and those two guys have been playing tremendously well this season. They’re seniors. They started out in the program as freshmen. Andy’s younger brother Esmer Madesko is our point guard and he’s been playing outstanding this season.”
Parks said his team has also played with a lot more confidence than they have in the past few years.
“The kids believe this year.” Parks said. “They really believe in each other, they believe in the system. They enjoy playing with each other, also.”
North Springs has been boosted by its size, with Andy Madesko and Weems, both 6-foot-5, leading
the way.
“We’ve got some size,” Parks said. “We have size not only at the post, but at the wings, as far as the length and ability to compete every night – that’s a big strength that we have. And we do have some depth. Based on the starting five, we still have at least three or four guys coming off the bench and really contributing this year.”
Andy Madesko led the team in both scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 per game) as of Feb. 2, while Esmer Madesko, a 6-0 junior, is averaging 14.8 points per game and leads the team in assists (5.3) and steals (2.6) and Weems is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
Juniors Jaden Woods, Kendall Heard and Shia Smith have also played key roles for the Spartans.
North Springs had three regular-season games remaining as of Feb. 2 – games on the road against Centennial Feb. 3 and Cambridge Feb. 7 before its regular-season finale at home against Chattahoochee Feb. 10.
The Spartans then begin their quest for a state tournament berth at the Region 6AAAAA tournament at Chattahoochee, which begins Feb. 13 – attempting to clinch a postseason spot with a top-four finish.
“We’re excited,” Parks said. “We know who we are based on our standards in the region this year. But we’re going to take one game at a time. I keep stressing to (my players) – treat practice like a game. We want to win today at practice. Each and every rep is vital. We’re looking forward to Centennial, Cambridge and Chattahoochee and hopefully we’ll get opportunities to get stronger in our region tournament and advance to the state playoffs – that’s our main goal.”
