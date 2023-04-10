The North Springs Charter High School Varsity baseball team decked out in purple and raised money Pancreatic Cancer at the March 27 game against Centennial High School.
The North Springs Charter High School Varsity Baseball Team wore purple sweatbands during the first game of their series against Centennial High School, while fans dawned purple Mardi Gras beads and purple balloons. The money benefits the PurpleStride Atlanta coming up April 29 at Westside Park.
Guests can begin arriving to the Atlanta walk at 8 a.m. on April 29. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m., with the walk kicking off at 9:30 a.m. Parking will be available within Westside Park. Due to the limited number of parking spaces within the park, there will also be off-site parking and shuttle service transporting participants to/from the event site.
Registration is free, but anyone who registers and raises or self-donates $50 or more by event day will receive the official PanCAN PurpleStride 2023 T-shirt, available for pick up at the event.
The North Springs baseball team said they chose to support the walk because pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 12%. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in America. In 2023, more than 64,000 people will be diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in the U.S., and more than 50,000 will die from the disease.
