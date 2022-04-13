The 2022 season is proving to be a breakthrough year for the North Springs baseball team.
With an 18-5 overall record and 9-1 mark in Region 6AAAAA as of April 13, the Spartans have risen dramatically up the state rankings in Class AAAAA – ranked second by Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine, third by Prep Baseball Report and Coaches Box and fourth by Score Atlanta.
After struggling with a 2-3 record early in the season, North Springs got on track with 16 wins in their next 18 games – including a convincing 9-2 win over region rival Midtown April 11
“We played well during spring break,” North Springs coach Matt Gershon said. “We had a couple of games we played real well against pretty decent competition. We played pretty well against Midtown. I think we’re getting to the point where we are playing our best baseball, hopefully, over the next five or six weeks.”
It’s been a steady climb over the last several years for North Springs, which has qualified for the state playoffs the last five seasons in a row after several disappointing campaigns before that.
“We have a really good group of kids come through the program since I’ve been here,” Gershon said. “Every freshman class has produced multiple kids who have ended up being varsity baseball players for us and major contributors to the varsity team. We have made it (to the state playoffs) every year since 2017. My first year was 2018 and every year, we’ve had a really strong group of kids. Even when I got here, the senior class that I inherited had several kids that ended up playing college baseball. One of them is Josh Smith, who is an outfielder for Georgia State and led their team in home runs last year and will probably get some opportunities to play professional baseball. I’ve had some good players to work with and some talent to work with.”
North Springs has achieved its success this year with a strong senior class combined with key contributions from role players.
“Our seniors, right now, they drive the team,” Gershon said. “We’ve got a really good group of seniors. We’ve got a lot of talent in that group. We’ve got some role players who are underclassmen. But the seniors really carry the team. If the underclassmen and juniors do their job, we are usually pretty successful.”
Senior Jake Streeter – a Kennesaw State signee – is among the leading hitters for North Springs, along with fellow seniors Tyler Jackson – who signed with Southern Wesleyan in South Carolina – Dylan Reid and Caden Rogers and junior Daniel Jackson.
Daniel Jackson and Reid are the top two pitchers for the Spartans, while junior Eli Simon has been effective as the No. 3 starter in the rotation.
