North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull is hoping to build on the energy Sean O’Sullivan established.
In 2019 the Warriors went 7-4 and advanced to the state playoffs for the first time since 1996, falling to South Paulding 41-27 in the first round of the Class 6A tournament. After O’Sullivan left North Atlanta in the offseason to become the head coach at Centennial in Roswell, Aull, who spent the last two seasons as the Warriors’ offensive coordinator, was promoted to head coach.
“We will have a lot of new faces, but I have been here the last two years as the OC,” he said. “The kids know what to expect from me, and I know them as well.”
Aull, who’s been coaching high school football for 15 years, served as the head coach at Mount Zion of Jonesboro (2009-11), his alma mater, and Our Lady of Mercy (2016 and 2017).
North Atlanta lost several key players from 2019, including quarterback Wiley Hartley, running back T.K. Mack, offensive/defensive linemen Wesley Horton and Davis Bell, defensive back Malcolm Woods and linebacker Sterling Fleury. All were named to the All-Region 7AAAAAA teams and Mack was chosen the region’s Player of the Year.
The Warriors, who return three starters on offense and three on defense, are looking to five returning players – tight end/linebacker Ned Coleman, linebacker Amari Hodges, running back Tre Mason and wide receiver/defensive back Syre Stewart (all seniors) and junior offensive lineman Elliott Moody – for leadership this fall. Mason was named all-region last year.
In addition to having a new head coach, North Atlanta moved from Region 7AAAAAA to Region 4AAAAAA in the GHSA’s reclassification, which was announced in November.
“We are working hard every day to maintain the momentum that we have built over the last two years,” Aull said. “We are looking to be competitive in an entirely new region.”
He said dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough and meant the team couldn’t participate in spring practice and other drills.
“Our guys at NA couldn’t wait to get back involved in the workouts,” Aull said of the team’s return to conditioning in June. “They missed just being around each other. I think it is extremely important for these kids to have a fall sports season, not just football, but all sports. It gives them something to look forward to, and gives them the social interaction that adolescents crave.”
The Warriors will start the season at Wheeler Sept. 4.
