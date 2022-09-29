North Atlanta will try to continue the momentum it has built during a successful non-region portion of the season as it hosts local rival Riverwood in the second Region 4AAAAAA game for both teams at Eddie S. Henderson Stadium Oct. 8.
Both teams opened their 4AAAAAA schedules Sept. 30, with North Atlanta hosting St. Pius X and Riverwood playing at home against South Cobb. The results for both games were not available at press time.
It will be the 11th meeting between the two local public schools, with Riverwood holding a 7-3 advantage in the series, but it’s the first time they have played since the Raiders defeated the Warriors 40-3 Sept. 13, 2015.
North Atlanta (4-1) got the 2022 season off to a strong start with wins in its first four games – defeating North Forsyth 31-27 in its season opener at the Corky Kell Classic Aug. 18, Drew 50-6 Aug. 26, New Manchester 35-0 Sept. 2 and River Ridge 27-13 Sept. 9 – before losing to Wheeler 20-13 Sept. 16.
"We feel good about where we’re at," North Atlanta coach Jamie Aull said. "The only way we could be in better shape right now is if we were 5-0 instead of 4-1. It is what it is on that. We’ve had to play a couple of tough opponents in our non-region schedule and we got through it, got to 4-1."
Senior quarterback Trey Lennon has led the way on offense for North Atlanta with a number of big games, completing 12 of 17 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns as well as rushing for 101 yards on 16 carries and two more scores in the Warriors’ win over North Forsyth and scoring four touchdowns in in the win over River Ridge.
Senior tight end Randolph Smith has also been a key player offensively for North Atlanta, while senior cornerback Carl Murray – who had three interceptions against River Ridge – has helped lead the Warrior defense.
North Atlanta will face a Riverwood team that has struggled to find its groove with a 0-5 start.
Senior tight end Levi Linowes has led the way for the Raiders, with senior linebacker Gage Dwyer, senior kicker Dennys Aguilar and junior quarterback Jackson Davis also playing key roles.
