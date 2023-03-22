After advancing to the second round of the state playoffs the last two years, the North Atlanta girls’ soccer team looks to take another step forward this season.
With a 9-2 overall record and 4-1 mark in Region 4AAAAAA, North Atlanta is ranked seventh by Scorbord and eighth by ScoreAtlanta in Class AAAAAA as of March 23.
"We’ve had some injuries and have been missing some key players," North Atlanta coach Greg Baeza said. "But when we feel like when we’re healthy and when we play our style of soccer, we can hold our own against anybody in the state."
The Warriors face a bigger challenge than in the previous few years as they play in a Region 4AAAAAA that is newly reconfigured by reclassification and features last year’s Class AAAA champion Marist — the top-ranked team in AAAAAA by Scorbord and a 10-time state champion — and St. Pius X, a quarterfinalist in AAAAA a year ago and a 12-time state champion.
However, Baeza said he welcomes the challenge that playing against the tougher competition in his newly reconfigured region.
"It is tremendously tougher," Baeza said. "Cliches are cliches for a reason – there’s some truth to them. When you hear ‘Steel sharpens steel,’ that’s true. No matter how good you think you are, if you don’t play a team that is as good or better than you and exposes your weaknesses, how can you really improve? You don’t know what your weaknesses really are. So we’re grateful. But I really do believe that if we play at the level that we’re capable of, I feel like we can hold our own against anybody."
While North Atlanta has been boosted by a strong defense that has allowed only 16 goals — 1.5 goals per game — Baeza said his Warriors are strong in all phases of the game.
"Our backline, our defense is absolute top tier," Baeza said. "Our entire defense is incredibly strong. And I also really like our midfield and forwards. I like our players coming off our bench. I feel like we really have a lot of balance at all three levels – midfield, forward and defense."
Baeza said that community coach Ted Colburn — who is also the technical director for Top Hat club soccer — has made a key contribution in the team’s development.
"He’s the one who really runs the show," Baeza said of Colburn. "My job is to really just make sure that he has everything he needs to do his job and I just stand back and let him do what he does. Ted is known as one of the top club coaches in the area, arguably the country. I can’t say enough about him as a coach. He’s just a phenomenal coach. We’re very lucky to have him."
Senior Virginia Odom, a Georgia signee, has anchored the North Atlanta defense and has also contributed offensively with seven goals and two assists.
Sophomore midfielder Quinn Alpers leads the team in scoring with eight goals and six assists, while junior midfielder/forward Odalis Tapia (seven goals, three assists), senior Hannah O’Byrne and freshman forward/midfielder Liza Hanley (both with five goals and two assists), junior midfielder Millika McLeod (one goal, 10 assists) and sophomore goalkeeper Lucia Touwsma (39 saves) have also played key roles in a well-balanced Warrior lineup.
"We have so many girls who are deserving of the spotlight," Baeza said. "Any given day, anyone out of seven or eight players can really take over the game. We really have a lot of talent all over the field this year."
