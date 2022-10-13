North Atlanta faces its biggest challenge of the 2022 season when it goes on the road to take on Marist in a Region 4AAAAAA game at Hughes-Spalding Stadium Oct. 21.
It is only the third time that the two teams will meet, with Marist winning both the previous games, and the first since 2001.
"It’s a huge game and obviously, it’s a region game," North Atlanta coach Jamie Aull said. "It’s the biggest game of our season, because it’s the next one. That’s what we’ve kind of preached to our guys – one week at a time. It’s a huge game for us and we’re just hoping to go and compete our tails off and give ourselves a chance to win."
North Atlanta is 5-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 4AAAAAA after a 41-13 victory over Riverwood Oct. 8. The Warriors come into the game with Marist after a bye week the previous week.
Senior quarterback Trey Lennon, senior tight end/defensive end Randolph Smith, senior wide receiver Jamie O'Kelley and junior wide receiver Dallas Ford are among the key players for North Atlanta.
The Warriors face their toughest test so far against Marist, which is one of the powerhouse high school football programs in the state and are only two years removed from a state championship in Class AAAA in 2020.
The War Eagles (4-2, 1-0) – ranked ninth in the ScoreAtlanta Class AAAAAA state poll as of Oct. 6 -- hosted South Cobb in a 4AAAAAA game Oct. 7. Results were not available as of press time.
"They’re a great football team," Aull said. "They’re efficient. They possess the ball and they score. Defensively, they’re very sound, very tough up front and it seems like they’re in the right spot on the back end a lot too. It’s tough to move the ball against a team like that and they keep everything in front of them, capitalize when you make a mistake. They’re tough against the run. They’re just a really good football team."
Senior tight end/punter Ripp Perez, junior wide receiver/defensive end Luke Harpring, senior running back/strong safety Eli Clarkson and junior running back/wide receiver Walker Richens are among the key players for Marist.
