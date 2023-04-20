It has been a breakthrough year for the North Atlanta baseball team.
The Warriors finished their most successful regular season in the program's 32-year history with a 24-5 record and clinched the Region 4AAAAAA championship-their first-ever region title, with a perfect 18-0 league mark.
Now, North Atlanta — ranked second in the state in the Coaches Box Class AAAAAA poll — will try to take its next step forward as it begins its quest for its first state crown in the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
As the No. 1 seed from Region 4AAAAAA, the Warriors were scheduled to host the fourth-seeded team from 3AAAAAA in a best-of-three, first-round series, beginning with the first two games April 22 and a third and deciding game, if needed, April 24.
For North Atlanta coach Ricky Plante, it has been a dream season for himself and his players.
“It was an unbelievable year,” said Plante, who is in his sixth season at the Warrior helm. “I’m very senior-heavy. So to have the senior leadership that I had this year, you can definitely see the benefits. I told my 2023 (senior) class when they first got here as freshmen that they would be the most winningest class in school history and I think we’re pretty dead on it. It’s a very talented bunch. They’ve worked hard and they played well and we did a great job at all facets of the game – pitching, hitting and defense.”
Winning the 4AAAAAA championship — and especially going undefeated in the process — was a major accomplishment in a region that features traditional state powerhouses Marist and St. Pius X.
“For us to be in the first year in this region with two private schools and win the region says a lot for what we have accomplished,” Plante said.
Senior shortstop Antonio Anderson, a Georgia Tech signee who is also projected to be an early-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft in June, has led the way for North Atlanta, along with senior centerfielder Isaiah Drake — another potential early-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft — junior infielder Ira Jeffries-Harris — who has committed to Missouri — and senior second baseman and lead-off hitter Jonathan French, a Washington and Lee signee.
The Warriors also have a strong pitching staff, with senior Gunnar Plante, who is North Atlanta’s all-time wins leader for pitching and entered the state playoffs with a 6-0 record — senior Sims DeLong — who will be joining French on the college level at Washington and Lee — junior Sam Neal, who is 5-1 on the mound and also has a .383 batting average and senior Silas Cunningham (5-0 with two saves).
North Atlanta is among the top contenders for the AAAAAA title, but first will try to win their first opening-round series since 2005, when the Warriors advanced to the second round, which is their best state playoff finish.
“I think we’ll go further than any North Atlanta team has ever gone,” Plante said. “We’ve been knocked out in the first round the last two years. I’m pretty sure we’ll get by the first round. We have a chance. If we play well and don’t hurt ourselves, we have a chance. We can make a pretty good run. I expect a lot from (my players). I expect a good run through the playoffs. But at the end, it’s still baseball. Anything can happen.”
