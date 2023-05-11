Going into the 2023 season, Mount Vernon had never won a state girls soccer championship, while Westminster had won 15 of them and had a streak of seven in a row.
Mount Vernon (15-2) has now added its name to the list of state girls' soccer champions after winning the Class A, Division I title with a 3-1 victory over Paideia at Mercer University in Macon May 2.
Meanwhile, Westminster (18-3) added yet another state girls' soccer crown to its already impressive collection with a 2-1 win over North Oconee in the AAAA title game at McEachern High School in Powder Springs May 4.
Senior Taylor Keller scored two goals to lead Mount Vernon to its first state championship in the program's history.
Paideia took a 1-0 lead on a goal with 25:57 remaining in the first half, but Mount Vernon proceeded to score the next three goals --with Keller tying the game up at 1-all with 13:56 left in the first half, sophomore Eden Wassersug scoring with two seconds left in the first half to make it 2-1 and Keller adding her second goal of the game at the 1:42 mark in the second half to put the finishing touches to the Mustangs' win.
To reach the Class A, Division finals, Mount Vernon defeated Oglethorpe County 10-0 in the first round April 11, Dade County 5-3 in the second round April 17, Temple 11-1 in the quarterfinals April 24 and Commerce 3-2 in the semifinals April 27.
It was business as usual for Westminster in the AAAA finals as it scored the first two goals to secure the win.
Senior Kiera Staude, a University of Georgia soccer commitment, scored with 21:38 remaining in the first half and senior Allie Ross, a Virginia commitment, added a goal with 34:40 left in the second half to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead, with a North Oconee goal late in the second half cutting the gap at the end.
The win added to Westminster's already impressive girls' soccer legacy, with the Wildcats now having 16 state championships and eight consecutive titles in their possession.
“The thing is that every year, (our teams) are different teams, because the girls graduate and they have to kind of find their own way again,” Westminster girls’ soccer coach Sharon Loughran said. “So I’m really proud of how they kind of found their own ethos, their own way to add to the tradition. Because we talk a lot about tradition doesn’t happen, because the team before you was really great – you have to find your own way, find your own ethos, and that what continues the tradition. The culture of the program is quite remarkable and I have to attribute that to the (team) leaders, the leadership group establishes and really does a great job with the culture of the group and just peaking at the right time. Because we had some ups and downs throughout the season and honestly, that’s what made us better at the end.”
To reach the AAAA finals, Westminster defeated Mount Zion-Jonesboro 10-0 in the first round April 13, Northwest Whitifield 6-1 in the second round April 19, Starr’s Mill 6-0 in the quarterfinals April 24 and Northside archrival Lovett 3-2 in the semifinals April 27.
