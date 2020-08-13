Mount Vernon advanced to the state Class A Private playoffs again last year but fell to Hebron Christian 13-7 in the first round.
The Mustangs’ early exit definitely stung, considering the school was making its fourth straight trip to the postseason, but the team has high hopes for 2020.
“Our goal is just to get better each day together. Competing and working hard,” head coach Wayne Dabbs said. “This team is working to create its own identity.”
Mount Vernon lost tight end/defensive end Jonathan Hammond, who had 26 catches for 453 yards and a TD and signed with Davidson; offensive/defensive lineman Bijan Nikian; running back Skylar Stefaniak (67 carries for 373 yards and 7 TDs; 34 catches for 573 yards and 4 TDs); wide receiver Alex Holliday (20 receptions for 328 yards and 3 TDs) and safety Alex Vanlandingham (signed with NYU for baseball).
But the Mustangs, who return several starters on offense and defense, are bolstered the return of their top two offensive weapons, both seniors. Wide receiver Andrew Douglas, who also plays defensive back, has gotten multiple scholarship offers after notching 70 receptions, 1,160 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing 17 times for 188 yards and 1 TD, and quarterback Blake Kytle, who is undecided on a college, was 123-for-192 passing with 2,044 yards and 24 touchdowns and had 31 carries for 266 yards and 1 TD.
Two seniors – offensive/defensive lineman Erik Dodder (undecided) and wide receiver/defensive back Coulton Musser (undecided; five catches for 77 yards and 2 TDs) – and junior tight end/linebacker Austin Taylor also are back.
Dabbs said he’s glad to see his team back on campus after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practice.
“We are just excited to get back around our players,” he said. “It has been a difficult offseason so just to get back around our players has been great. We have a great group that has really worked hard this summer in preparation for the season. We have good size and speed. Good Leadership. Our young guys have done a good job of jumping in and getting to work. Really good team focus and attitude. Very proud of where this team is currently. Looking forward to continuing to work hard together as the season goes!”
Mount Vernon will open the season Sept. 4 at Mount Paran Christian.
