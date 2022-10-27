Mount Vernon is assured of a state playoff berth, with only four teams in Region 6A, Division I.
That's not to say that the Mustangs don't have anything to play for as they aim for one of the top two spots in the region to secure a home game in the first round of the Class A, Division I playoffs.
That's the task that Mount Vernon faces as it finishes the regular season at home against St. Francis in a 6A, Division I contest Nov. 4.
Mount Vernon was scheduled to play Whitefield Academy Oct. 28. Results from the game were not available at press time.
The Mustangs' hopes for a region title took a hit with a 38-27 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian Oct. 21. However, with wins over Whitefield and St. Francis, the Mustangs could keep their hopes alive for a top-two spot in 6A, Division I and the coveted first-round home game.
"We’d love to win one of these, so we don’t have to be the fourth seed and we would love to get to host (a first-round game)," Mount Vernon coach Wayne Dabbs said. "We know the challenges that are in front of us and our guys are working hard each day to be at our best when Fridays come."
Mount Vernon has gone through its share of growing pains with a young and inexperienced lineup, but Dabbs said he is encouraged by the progress that his young team has made.
"We knew going in that we would have some challenges," Dabbs said. "This late in the year, everybody’s got injuries We’ve got injuries like everybody else, so that’s not really an excuse, because every team we’re playing is saying the same thing. We do have a lot of inexperienced guys that gain experience every Friday night, gain confidence, learn how to execute in different situations that they have never been in before. A lot of guys have moved around. So, the future is definitely bright. But I hate to say that, because we’re still locked in on this year. If we execute, we’re more than capable of competing with the two teams remaining and making a deep run into the playoffs. But we are young and, that being said, I am very proud of where we’re at."
Senior running back/strong safety Liam O'Toole, junior wide receiver Jonathan Gallinaro, junior quarterback Sam Nazarian, senior wide receiver Benjamin Sptiz and junior linebacker Michael Pozzobon have led the way for the Mustangs this season.
