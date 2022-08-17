Mount Vernon will have some holes to fill in its lineup as it enters the 2022 season.
With 24 seniors graduating from last year’s team that went 7-5 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs, the Mustangs return only four starters on offense and two on defense.
Finding replacements for the departing starters from the 2021 season will be the main task for Mount Vernon coach Wayne Dabbs as he enters the new campaign with a younger team.
“We have a lot of young guys,” Dabbs said. “We do have some good returning guys that didn’t maybe start or play a lot last year, but have been in the system for at least a year or two, so they have a good idea of what we’re trying to accomplish, but they just don’t have the Friday night experience yet. So we do have some gaps to fill, but I do think over the summer, we had a good summer and the guys have worked hard and we do have guys that are capable of filling those gaps. We really don’t know until we put the pads on and get some game experience. Until then, we really don’t know who’s going to do it.”
Nevertheless, Dabbs said they have a good, exciting group of “capable guys to make some impact this year for sure.”
Dabbs does have a solid core of returning veterans to lead the young Mustang lineup, with senior running back Liam O’Toole, senior defensive lineman Michael Hardy, senior wide receiver/safety Ben Spitz and junior wide receiver Jonathan Gallinaro leading the way.
“I think we do have some guys on the defensive line, that one of those guys is returning and he’s a three-year starter for us (Hardy),” Dabbs said. “He’s got great leadership. We have some guys who are not as big as we’ve had in the past, but I do think our team speed is pretty good overall. I think our skill guys are pretty good. I think we have some guys who are capable of making some big plays. I think our strength is maybe our team speed.”
With only four teams in its region this season (6A, Division I), Mount Vernon is assured of a postseason berth. However, Dabbs said that his team won’t be complacent.
“We’ve always prided ourselves in making the playoffs the last six years and having to work hard to getting to that point,” Dabbs said. “We don’t really talk about those type of things with our players. We just focus on each and every week, trying to be the best we can. We’re in the playoffs regardless, but we want to earn our way in, regardless of whether we’re in or not.”
