It was only six years ago that the Mount Vernon boys’ basketball team struggled to a 7-22 record.
The Mustangs have certainly come a long way since then as they have emerged as one of the top teams in the state this season.
With a 13-7 overall record and 3-1 mark in Region 6A, Division I, Mount Vernon rose to the No. 1 spot in the ScoreAtlanta Class A, Division boys’ basketball state rankings as of Jan. 19.
It is a gratifying accomplishment for coach Tarrik Mabon, who is in his sixth year as the Mustangs coach and took over a team in 2017 that had suffered through that 7-22 record the season before.
"The year before I took over, we had lost 14 games in a row," Mabon said. "So to be able to go from that to where we are now, I’m proud of the progress that we’ve made."
Mount Vernon has battle tested this season, to say the least, playing some of the best teams in the state as well as a couple of the best teams in Virginia.
"We’ve had our ups and downs," Mabon said. "But I expected that, because we’ve had a very challenging schedule. We played two top teams already and five top-five teams in different classes. We played three (Class) AAAAAAA schools and a variety of AAAAA and AAAAAA schools and went to Virginia and played against two of the top teams in the state in Flint Hill Prep and St. Anne’s Belfield. So, when you schedule aggressive like that, you take some bumps and bruises along the way. But I feel it was necessary. I feel like we were good enough to play that schedule and I’m proud of the lessons that we’ve learned and I’m hoping that scheduling so aggressively so early will play dividends going into the home stretch."
A big key to Mount Vernon’s success is its size, with 6-foot-8 senior Keith Williams, Jr., 6-10 junior Dennis Scott III, 6-6 Xavier Shegog, 6-4 junior Sha’Yah Goba and 6-3 senior guards Kenny Southall and A.J. Patterson leading the way.
"That’s our advantage," said Mabon of his team’s size. "To attack the rim, to rebound the ball and we try to utilize our size with defense as well."
Junior Cole Carroll, sophomore Pace Bottoms and freshman point guard Gabe Alterman have also played key roles for the Mustangs.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Mabon said. “We’re a great team when we focus on the intangibles and that being, first of all, rebounding the ball, sharing the ball, having good energy throughout the game. Those intangibles are what make us great. When we are good in those categories, we are a very good team."
While Mount Vernon has come a long way, Mabon said that his team still has a long way to go.
"So over the Christmas break and over the past couple weeks, we’ve been focusing on that – being first to the ball, diving on the floor for loose balls, communicating on defense," he said. "Those are the things that will allow us to be the team that we’re capable of being. It’s not going to be the 3-point shooting or the ball handling or the play calling, anything like that. It’s about the battle between our ears."
"We’re one of the most talented teams in the state and everybody knows that," Mabon said. "But we have yet to be that consistently – we’ve shown signs. But I hope over these next couple of months, we’ll show the state exactly how good we are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.