Lovett’s football team has won six of its first eight games of the season and is fully entrenched in the fight for the Region 5AAA title, led by the efforts of quarterback Blaine McAllister.
The senior signal caller helped the Lions earn a 21-14 region win at Pace Oct. 18. McAllister’s one-yard touchdown run for the Lions late in the second quarter tied the score 7-7 heading into halftime. His 63-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Hoke with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter secured the victory for Lovett. McAllister finished the night with 146 total yards and two touchdowns in the win.
“Coach (Mike) Muschamp always says it's not about the other team but about us,” McAllister said. “The Pace win was special because its a rivalry game and I had personally never beat them. It was awesome getting a win against them this year and a great feeling.”
This season, McAllister has thrown for 1,253 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 283 yards and four TDs.
“Blaine has done a great job this season,” Muschamp said. “He has executed extremely well in critical situations all year. As well as he has played, I think his biggest contribution has been to step up as a leader for us. He is a great example for all of our kids as he is one of the hardest workers we have in our program. He is also a vocal leader, always pushing all of our guys to get the most out of a practice, a workout or a game.”
The Lions are on a three-game winning streak and second in the region standings.
“We have a good bond as a team,” McAllister said. “That’s what we’ve been able to do well. Everyone genuinely cares about each other and that’s led to our success. Coach Muschamp and the staff have done a great job play-calling and lets me be a football player that does what’s best for the team.”
Lovett's six wins already match last season’s total.
“I’ve taken pride in being part of a senior class in a leadership position. We have experience and worked our way into this position," McAllister said.
Next up for Lovett is a region road trip to Redan Nov. 1 before its regular-season finale at home against Westminster Nov. 8. The state playoffs will start Nov. 15.
“Coach Muschamp always says that the best teams hit their stride going into the playoffs,” McAllister said. “That’s when you have momentum. We have Redan and Westminster, which is a big rivalry game. For us it's about focus and seeing how far we can go.”
Off the field, McAllister is a member of the Young Men’s Service League based in Atlanta. “One activity I’m proud of with the group is working with disabled adults,” he said. “Being able to work with them in a social environment has been great.”
The son of Dave and Ileana McAllister lists Advanced Placement government, introductory economics and physics as his favorite subjects while having a 3.8 grade-point average.
“I’ve had great teachers and they’re the ones who make you enjoy class,” he said.
McAllister will continue his playing career at Princeton University and plans to major in economics.
“I visited the campus and it's something special,” he said. “Princeton put me in contact with graduates and players on the team, which was helpful. Every single player currently on the team said they’re having a blast. The alumni discuss how attending the school was the best four years of their lives. You can see that when they’re giving back to their community.”
