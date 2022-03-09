Marist was the last Northside team left standing in the state boys’ basketball tournament as the War Eagles saw their title hopes come to an end with a 44-36 loss to Spencer in the Class AAAA semifinals March 4.
The War Eagles (20-11) were the only local team to reach the final four, advancing with a 63-58 victory over Cedar Shoals in the first round Feb. 22, a 60-40 win over Baldwin in the second round Feb. 25 and a 56-47 defeat of Monroe in the quarterfinals March 1.
Galloway (20-8) joined Marist in the quarterfinals, but couldn’t advance any further after losing to Greenforest Christian 61-43 in the Class A Private tournament.
The Scots advanced to the A Private elite eight with a 58-57 victory over Walker in the first round Feb. 22 and an 80-57 win over Deerfield-Windsor in the second round Feb. 26.
Pace Academy (25-5) fell short of defending its AA state championship after losing to Butler 60-56 in a second-round game Feb. 25.
The Knights got their title defense off to a strong start with an 88-37 victory over Elbert County in the first round Feb. 22.
Mount Vernon (16-11) was eliminated in the second round of the Class A Private tournament with a 68-58 loss to First Presbyterian Feb. 26.
The Mustangs advanced to the second round with a 56-51 first-round win over Christian Heritage Feb. 23.
St. Pius X (26-4) saw its season come to an end in the second round of the AAAAA tournament with a narrow 65-64 loss to Jonesboro Feb. 26.
The Golden Lions got their state tournament run off on a winning note with a 65-53 win over Blessed Trinity Feb. 23.
North Atlanta (11-12) lost to Statesboro in the first round of the AAAAAA tournament Feb. 23, while Woodward Academy (15-12) fell to Warner Robins in the AAAAA opening round Feb. 22.
