One of the premiere rivalries in Georgia high school football will resume after a three-year hiatus when Marist hosts St. Pius X in a Region 4AAAAAA game at Hughes-Spalding Stadium Oct. 28.
It will be the first time that the two Atlanta-area private school powerhouses will meet since 2019, when Marist beat St. Pius 30-0.
St. Pius (3-4, 2-0) has played in Class AAAAA the previous two seasons, while Marist (5-2, 2-0) stayed in AAAA, with the two teams moving up to AAAAAA this year.
It will be the 57th edition of the storied long-time rivalry, with Marist holding a 35-18-3 advantage.
The rivalry with St. Pius is a special one for Marist coach Alan Chadwick, who has been the head coach of Marist since 1985 and will be coaching in his 34th game against the Golden Lions.
"It’s huge, because it means so much to both school communities," Chadwick said. "The student bodies both get really excited and worked up about this. It’s a source of pride, it’s bragging rights for a whole year. A lot of our kids and their kids have gone to school, elementary school, together, they’ve gone to the same churches and all that. They know each other very well. It’s very intense."
The game could very well determine the 4AAAAAA champion. Both teams were 2-0 in the region going into their Oct. 21 games --with Marist hosting North Atlanta and St. Pius at home against Riverwood.
Results of both games were not available at press time.
Chadwick said he is encouraged by the progress his Marist team has made as it enters the final stage of the regular season.
"I’m pleased with the improvement we’ve made throughout the course of the season," Chadwick said. "We’re a young football team. We’re still getting better, but we’re still not perfect. We’re not a dominating team. But we’re playing hard. We’re playing with better attention to detail and assignments. We’re executing better on offense. We’ve become more comfortable in our roles as players and we’ve made some good improvements and I hope that can correlate into a successful run (for the state title)."
Sophomore quarterback Jack Euart has stepped up with some big games this season for Marist, while senior cornerback Jack Tchienchou – a Troy University commitment – has led the way on defense for St. Pius.
