Marist will renew its rivalry with a private school rival Blessed Trinity the War Eagles host the Titans in a non-region game at Hughes-Spalding Stadium Sept. 16.
It will be the last non-region contest for Marist, which has a bye week the following week before opening its Region 4AAAAAA schedule at home against Dunwoody Sept. 30.
Marist was 2-1 and ranked ninth in the state in the ScoreAtlanta Class AAAAAA poll as of Sept. 8. The War Eagles lost their season opener to AAAAAA powerhouse Gainesville 34-23 Aug. 19 before defeating Pike Road (Ala.) 33-22 Aug. 26 and Eagle’s Landing 59-16 Sept. 2.
"The first game against Gainesville, we settled down and started to play pretty well," Marist coach Alan Chadwick said. "We’re getting better. We’re a young football team. But we’re playing with great effort and determination and hopefully, that will continue. We’re having good results right now."
Marist was scheduled to go on the road to play Woodward Academy Sept. 9. Results of the game were not available at press time.
It will be the seventh time that Marist will take on Blessed Trinity, with the Titans holding a 4-2 advantage in the series.
After losing four of their first five meetings, the War Eagles emerged victorious with a 28-13 win over the Titans in last year’s game.
Like Marist, Blessed Trinity is also a state powerhouse and was ranked sixth in the state in AAAAAA as of Sept. 8. The Titans are 2-0 going into the game after taking a bye week the week before.
"They get good athletes and they’re well-coached," Chadwick said. "They play hard. It has become a very significant rivalry for us, along with the other traditional rivalries that we have – Westminster, St. Pius, all the private schools that we have very good competitive balance with, and Blessed Trinity is the same."
