Marist and Holy Innocents’ emerged as the only local teams remaining in the state high school football playoffs after their wins in second-round action Nov. 19.
The state quarterfinal games were set for Nov. 26. Results were not available at press time.
Marist (10-1) took one step closer towards a second consecutive Class AAAA championship with a convincing 48-7 victory over LaGrange.
The War Eagles jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter as they got touchdowns from Daniel Hollingsworth, Joseph Patin, Andrew Mannelly and Walker Richens as well as forcing two fumbles and one interception.
Marist went on to lead 41-0 at halftime and added one more touchdown in the third quarter on a 48-yard pass from Hayden Richardson to Will Gerrick to make it 48-0 before LaGrange finally scored in the fourth quarter to close the gap slightly at the end.
With the victory, the War Eagles advanced to a quarterfinal matchup on the road with Benedictine in Savannah.
Holy Innocents’ (11-1) joined Marist in the quarterfinals with an impressive 42-7 win over Savannah Country Day in a Class A Private second-round contest at Riverwood’s Bill Hoskyn Stadium.
After jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Drew Bomar, the Golden Bears scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-0 advantage at halftime and then added two more scores — including a 55-yard scoring run by Bomar — in the third quarter to make it 42-0. Savannah Country Day got its only score of the game in the final period.
It was a big night for Zach Jackson, who caught touchdown passes of 37 and 13 yards from William Wright as well as getting two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears.
Jacobi Murray also contributed to the win for Holy Innocents’ with two touchdown runs of three yards each.
The win moved the Golden Bears into the Class A Private quarterfinals, where they were matched up for a road game against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy.
While Marist and Holy Innocents’ advanced to the final eight of the state playoffs, Lovett, St. Pius X, Woodward Academy, Mount Vernon and Wesleyan were eliminated from the postseason in second-round action.
It was a heartbreaking loss for Lovett (8-4) as it fell victim to a late touchdown in its 28-24 defeat at the hands of Putnam County in a AA second-round game.
The Lions appeared on the verge of making it to the AA quarterfinals with a 24-21 lead in the waning seconds of the game, but Gerald Kilgore scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 10 seconds to go to give Putnam County the come-from-behind victory.
Quarterback Preston Lusink threw two touchdown passes to lead the way for Lovett.
St. Pius X (9-3) lost to 41-34 to Creekside in the second round of the AAAAA playoffs. The Golden Lions also losing in heartbreaking fashion as Creekside pulled out the win on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Nyqua Lett to Trey Edwards with 10 seconds to go in the game.
Austin Taylor, Jack Tchienchou, Shug Bentley and Cameron DeBose scored touchdowns, while Jack Galvez kicked two field goals for St. Pius.
Woodward (11-1) also saw its bid for a state title come to an end with a 28-13 loss to Blessed Trinity in a AAAAA second-round game.
It was the second time in three years that Woodward lost to Blessed Trinity in the postseason, with the War Eagles losing 46-21 in the AAAA semifinals in 2019.
In Class A Private, Mount Vernon lost to First Presbyterian Day 31-0, while Wesleyan fell to Calvary Day 35-0.
