The Marist girls’ basketball team appears ready to make a serious run for a state championship as it enters the postseason.
The War Eagles were 20-3 overall, a perfect 11-0 in Region 6AAAA and were ranked fifth in the state in Class AAAA as they entered their final regular season game at home against Stephenson Feb. 11.
Marist looks to improve on their second-round state finishes in AAAA the last two years. The War Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals four of the previous five seasons.
With a strong and healthy veteran lineup that features six seniors — including all five starters — Marist coach Kim Hixon said things are looking up for her team as they began play in the 6AAAA tournament at Stephenson Feb. 14 through 18, which the War Eagles entered as the No. 1 seed.
“We’re healthy, which is great,” Marist coach Kim Hixon said. “We’ve had some COVID, flu, we had to deal with that during the regular season. We’re healthy, we’re playing pretty good basketball right now, we’re shooting the basketball right now. I think we’re going to peak at the right time. We’re senior-led – we have six seniors, five start. They’re doing a great job leading this team and helping us, every night, understand what we have to do to win. So I think we’re in a really good spot heading into (the region tournament), just because of our senior leadership right now. It’s a process. It’s taken months to get there. We’re at a hundred percent, which is awesome.”
All three of Marist’s losses have been to state-ranked teams — second-ranked AAAAAAA team North Forsyth (50-34 Nov. 22), ninth-ranked AAAAAA squad Sequoyah (50-42, Nov. 23) and seventh-ranked A Private team Galloway (52-46 Jan. 14).
Point guard Lauren Kim leads the all-senior starting lineup that also includes last year’s 6AAAA player of the year Avery Fantucci as well as post player Lexy Fakiaris, Kate Fletcher and Alex Norris.
“They all compliment each other,” Hixon said. “They all do something for the team. There are different high scorers every night and that’s an intangible, too, for us.”
