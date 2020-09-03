The Northside area’s high school football season will enter Week 2 with some marquee matchups as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact teams’ schedules.
Though some schools postponed the Sept. 11 games due to the outbreak, others are playing as planned.
In Class 4A, Marist will open the season by hosting three-time defending Class 3A champ Blessed Trinity in a battle of perennial playoff contenders.
Woodward’s schedule has been wrecked by opponents’ cancellations due to the pandemic. The War Eagles were supposed to open the season Sept. 4 at Newton, but that game was originally cancelled when the Newton County Schools district announced Aug. 14 it was opting to indefinitely suspend all extracurricular activities, including sports.
Also, the War Eagles’ Sept. 10 game at Hapeville Charter was cancelled when the Fulton district decided to postpone all games until at least the week of Sept. 14. With the War Eagles’ Sept. 4 date freed up by Newton’s postponement, they locked in a game at Eagle’s Landing Christian for that night. The Chargers won the state Class A Private title in each of the past five years.
Aug. 24, the Newton County district announced it would resume all extracurriculars starting Aug. 25. That change may allow Woodward to reschedule its Newton game to a later date if they have a mutual open date. Woodward will host Marist Sept. 18.
In 2A, Lovett had its season-opening game against rival Westminster postponed indefinitely when the Wildcats cancelled their first two games due to some players being quarantined due to possible exposure to others who have COVID-19. So the Lions will open the season Sept. 11 at Greater Atlanta Christian. Both schools are perennial postseason contenders, so this one could be a nail-biter.
In Class 3A, Westminster, which is off this week and next week, will open the season at Pace Sept. 25.
Pace, which faced Holy Innocents’ Sept. 4, will be off this weekend to prepare for a Sept. 17 battle at Eagle’s Landing Christian.
In Class A Private action, Holy Innocents’ will visit Madison County, Mount Vernon will travel to Trinity Christian and Wesleyan will host Mount de Sales.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta is idle this week and won’t open the season until Sept. 18, when it faces fellow Atlanta school Jackson at Grady Stadium.
With the Fulton district delaying all games until the week of Sept. 14, North Springs and Riverwood won’t kick off their seasons until Sept. 18, when they face each other in their annual rivalry game. This year’s battle will be at the Raiders’ Hoskyn Stadium.
In Class 5A action, St. Pius X, which opened the season at Flowery Branch Sept. 4, will be idle this weekend to prepare for a Sept. 18 test at Blessed Trinity.
Holy Spirit will open its season in the Georgia Independent School Association’s eight-man league by visiting Horizon Christian.
Results of the Sept. 4 games were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
