With the midway point of the prep football season approaching, Marist’s short road trip to St. Pius X, in a battle of two Catholic schools, highlights the local action Sept. 20.
Marist enters the contest coming off of a 45-8 home win over Canyon Springs (Nevada) Sept. 6. The War Eagles took control of the contest by scoring the first 27 points and holding a 35-8 halftime lead.
Connor Cigelske had a team-high 268 total yards and three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in the victory. Josh Moore caught both TD passes while Lincoln Parker found the end zone twice on the ground. Richard Bowden also had a 27-yard field goal for Marist, which outgained Canyon Springs in total yardage 412-186.
St. Pius looks to rebound from its 42-14 road loss against Westminster Sept. 6. The scores from the Golden Lions came courtesy of a 28-yard interception return by Jack Tchienchou and one-yard TD run by Nick Joiner. Mason Benefield rushed for a team-high 155 yards in the loss.
The win over St. Pius X was the first of the season for Westminster. Paul Weathington rushed for a team-high 189 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Will Hallmark had 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats are off this week and return to action Sept. 27 at home against Towers.
Wesleyan stayed undefeated on the season with a 24-14 win at Prince Avenue Christian Sept. 6. After trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Wolves bounced back with 24 unanswered points in the second half to secure the victory.
Quarterback J.C. French had three second-half touchdown passes, one each to J.D. Chipman, Micah Smith and Andrew Van Wie, in the win. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 102 yards and Javy Martinez hit a 41-yard field goal for Wesleyan as well. The Wolves’ defense forced three turnovers in the second half.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Wolves coach Franklin Pridgen said. “After a couple of reminders and adjustments we took the opening possession of the third quarter and scored cutting the lead in half. What an incredible team win for the Wolves.”
Wesleyan hosts Our Lady of Mercy in its Region 5A opener. The Wolves have won all three previous meetings against the Bobcats, including a 48-0 victory in 2018.
Lovett picked up a 39-6 road win against BEST Academy Sept. 6, led by a game-high 168 passing yards and two touchdown passes from Blaine McAllister. Collin Goldberg and Stevie Bracey each had a TD catch while Henry Beery ran for a game-high 91 yards with a touchdown. Lovett outgained BEST 350-179 in total offense yards. Goldberg also had an interception on defense and Bracey had a team-high six tackles.
“I think we are a better team than what we showed against BEST Academy,” Lions coach Mike Muschamp said. “Part of that is due to BEST and the way they played. Coach (Joshua) Moore and his staff always do a good job against us and their kids always play hard. We started out slowly and struggled to get anything going until the second quarter. Our defense did a nice job most of the night.”
Lovett is off this week before returning to action at home against defending Class 3A state champion Cedar Grove in its Region 5AAA opener Sept. 27.
Woodward knocked off the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Blessed Trinity with a 13-10 road victory Sept. 6. The win snapped the Titans’ 23-game winning streak and improved the War Eagles’ record to 3-0 on the season.
James Mayfield made two field goals for Woodward, including the game-winning 43-yard kick with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Mike Wright had 267 total yards for the War Eagles and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alan Wright.
The War Eagles are off this week and return to action Sept. 20 at McDonough for their Region 4AAAA opener.
Pace earned a 25-0 win against Monroe Area Sept. 6 led by Evan Smith-Rooks, who threw for 240 yards. Jayden Thomas had 262 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. Defensively, Justin Johnson had a team-high seven tackles and Morgan Payne posted six in the victory.
The Knights are off this week before facing Redan in their Region 5AAA opener Sept. 27.
Mount Vernon won its second consecutive contest, defeating First Presbyterian 30-7 at home Sept. 6. Blake Kytle threw for a game-high 292 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Andrew Douglas had a game-high 153 yards receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense and also had a 65-yard interception return for a TD as well.
The Mustangs host Trinity Christian in their Region 5A opener on Sept. 20. Mount Vernon has won both previous meetings against Trinity including a 13-12 victory in 2018.
In another Region 5A opener, Holy Innocents’ will host defending Class A Private state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Sept. 20. The Golden Bears trail the lifetime series 8-1 and dropped the 2018 contest 48-14.
North Atlanta earned a 41-6 home win over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Sept. 6, led by a team-high 187 rushing yards and four touchdowns from T.K. Mack. Wiley Hartley threw two touchdowns passes, one each Tre’ Mason and Trey Harris, for the Warriors.
Defensively, James Hare had a team-high 10 tackles and Josh Brown posted nine stops for North Atlanta, which is off this week. The Warriors visit Cambridge in Region 7AAAAAA action Sept. 27.
Riverwood improved to 3-0 on the season with its 14-6 home victory against Kennesaw Mountain Sept. 6. Quinterio Lawson rushed for a team-high 111 yards and Burke Cigelske threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Logan for the Raiders.
Tyson Young had a team-high 12 tackles, while teammates Jamel Johnson, Kyle Kennard and Khalil Anderson each had an interception for Riverwood. The Raiders will host Banneker in their Region 6AAAAA opener Sept. 20. Riverwood dropped last season’s contest 25-13 in 2018.
Staying in the same region, North Springs hosts Decatur Sept. 20. The Spartans look to rebound from a 63-0 road defeat to Denmark Sept. 6. North Springs lost its 2018 contest to Decatur 38-13.
Whitefield visits Pinecrest in a Region 6A contest Sept. 20. The WolfPack won their 2018 contest against the Paladins 20-6.
Game of the Week
Game: Marist at St. Pius X
Date: Sept. 20
Last meeting: Marist 24, St. Pius X 8 (Nov. 16, 2018)
All-time series: Marist leads 34-18-3
