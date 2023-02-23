Lovett won the Class AAAA championship and Woodward Academy claimed the AAAAAA title at the Georgia High School Association traditional wrestling state championships in Macon Feb. 16 through 18.
Lovett scored 161 points to edge out runner-up Central of Carroll (120.5) — the team Lovett finished second to at the state duals tournament in January — and third-place Southwest DeKalb (97) to win its second consecutive traditional state title and fourth overall. The Lions, who won the Class AA title last year, also won championships in 2001 and ’03.
"We wrestled really well this weekend," Lovett coach Billy Maldonado said. "I am very proud of their efforts and the way they competed in Macon. We have a special thing happening in our program and it's because of the great community support at The Lovett School."
Woodward, which finished third in AAAAAA at the state duals in January, amassed 124 points to beat out runner-up South Effingham (103) and third-place Lee County (101) to win its first traditional title since 2020. It’s the fifth state traditional crown overall for the War Eagles, who also won in 1971, ’72 and ’19 as well as winning state duals titles in ’19 and ‘20.
"I am grateful to be a part of this amazing group of students and coaches," Woodward Academy coach Jeff Ragan said. "Winning our fifth state title in the past five years (both traditionals and duals) has been an amazing experience. However, my goal has always been and will always be, to create champions on the mat, in the classroom, and in life. When the school allows me to do that, the winning is just a bonus."
Lovett won three individual weight class championships in AAAA, with Alex Hyman winning at 113 pounds, Cael Kusky at 126 and Chris Mance at 165.
The Lions also had three other wrestlers place in the top three in their weight classes, with Christian Bell finishing runner-up at 285 as well as Patrick Smythe and Jake Kennedy placing third at 106 and 138 respectively.
Holy Innocents’ Nick Morgan is the only other local wrestler to earn a top-three finish in his weight class in AAAA, placing third at 165.
Woodward earned three weight class titles in AAAAAA, with Tommy Spalding winning 126, Robby DeHaven at 165 and Jaylin Tate at 285.
The War Eagles had two other wrestlers finish third in their weight classes — Dylan Bell at 150 and Xavier Souder at 175.
Marist’s Forest Briesacher was the only other local wrestler to place in his weight class in AAAAAA, finishing third at 106.
Other area wrestlers to earn a top-three weight class finish are Wesleyan’s Trent DeBow, who was runner-up at 190 in AAA, and Mount Vernon’s John Charles Moeser, a third-place finisher at 113 in Class A.
In the girls’ tournament, Lovett’s Ellie Kaufman won the state title at 130 pounds, while Woodward wrestlers Aneri Patel and Zammy Okoli finished runner-up at 100 and 120 respectively.
