Only weeks after winning the Class AA state duals title, Lovett added the AA traditionals crown to their trophy case at the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling state championships in Macon Feb. 10 through 12.
The Lions accumulated 176 points to finish ahead of runner-up Dade County (120) to win their first state traditional title since 2003 and complete a sweep of the duals and traditional, which they also did in’03.
“It’s a great feeling, because it kind of shows that we have a solid team with a lot of good individuals who reached their goals,” Lovett coach Billy Maldonado said. “We had a pretty good feeling when we got into the finals, but it still didn’t feel right until we starting getting those state championships. I’m proud of our guys for what they accomplished.”
Lovett won four weight classes on its way to victory, with Parker Coy winning at 132 pounds – the second consecutive state title for the senior – as well as freshmen Cael Kusky and Chris Mance winning at 103 and 152 respectively and sophomore Christian Bell claiming the title at 220.
Finishing runner-up for Lovett in their weight classes were juniors Alex Hyman (113) and Nicholas Moffett (145) as well as senior William Stimmel (285).
Pace Academy finished behind Lovett in the AA team standings in seventh place. Senior Sam Lowe won the 145-pound weight class for the Knights, defeating Lovett’s Moffett in the final, while senior Ben Schiffer (120) finished runner up in his weight class for the Knights.
Woodward Academy fell short of a state title with a fourth-place finish in AAAAA.
Seniors Colby McBride (113), Conner Filipowicz (170) and Matthew Singleton (182) won state titles in their weight classes, while senior Michael Kilil (160) and junior Jaylin Tate (285) were runners-up for the War Eagles.
Marist finished fifth in the AAAA competition, with senior Nolan Pozzobon winning at 182 points. Senior Thomas Termini finished runner up at 132 for the War Eagles.
In Class A Private, Holy Innocents finished seventh, with seniors Art Martinez (138) and James Gleeson (182) winning weight class championships for the Golden Bears.
