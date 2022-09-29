Lovett has established itself as one of the elite teams in Georgia high school volleyball over the past couple of decades.
The Lions — state semifinalists in Class AA/A Public last year — appear to have maintained its position among the top volleyball squads in the state in the 2022 season with a 20-5 overall record and 2-1 mark in Area 5AAAA as well as the No. 3 ranking in Class AAAA as of Sept. 29.
Leading the way this year is new coach Mason Rooney, who was a volleyball standout on the high school level at Westminster, where she played from 2011 to ’14 and graduated in 2015, and in college at Davidson (2015-18, graduated in 2019).
Lovett has certainly been battle tested so far this year, with wins over top-ranked AAAAA squad and last year’s AAA champion Greater Atlanta Christian 3-sets-to-2, Aug. 19 as well as fifth-ranked AAAA team and Buckhead archrival Westminster (2-0, Sept. 27) and a couple of wins over last year’s AAAA champion Marist (2-0 on both Aug. 20 and Sept. 24) among its most notable triumphs.
"We’ve had a great season so far," Rooney said. "We are fortunate that we’ve got a group of 15 girls that are really excited about volleyball and committed to working hard and are really motivated. With that comes a lot of continued check-in with our goals and continuing to chat about where we are and where we want to be. While we’re 20-5, which is a really great record, I think that our girls are hungry for more."
Rooney inherits an accomplished Lovett volleyball program that has advanced to the state semifinals eight out of the last 10 years and 12 of the previous 16 as well as winning the Class AA title in 2012 and advancing to the finals six times (’06, ’07, ’08, ’12, ’14, ’15).
The Lions are continuing their success with a veteran team made up mostly of upperclassmen.
"We’ve got great upperclassmen leadership," Rooney said. "Most of our team are juniors and seniors. We have six seniors and seven juniors and one sophomore and one freshman, so we definitely have an older team this year and they have been amazing leaders throughout the season for each other, but also for our younger girls in terms of what hard work looks like and continually come into the gym every day and wanting more and ready for more challenge so that they can continue to get better as a group."
Lovett is led by its three team captains – senior outside setter Grace Schneider, senior setter Julie Murray and junior outside hitter Emma Duffield – as well as junior outside hitter Kennedy Campbell, senior defensive specialist Charlotte Lee, junior setter Cackie Watts and senior middle hitter Charlotte Allen.
