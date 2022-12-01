Having won both the Class AA state duals and traditional wrestling championships, the 2021-22 season will be hard act to follow for Lovett in ’22-’23.
Making it even more challenging for the Lions will be trying to repeat their accomplishment of a year ago in a higher classification as they move up two classes from AA to AAAA this season.
However, with several of its key wrestlers returning from its championship team of ’21-’22, Lovett appears poised to make a serious run at the duals and traditional crowns in AAAA.
The Lions will begin another quest for state championships when they open their regular season on the road against Northside rival North Atlanta Dec. 3.
The road to the state championship will be more challenging for Lovett as it moves up to AAAA this season.
However, the Lions returns a number of its standouts — including three wrestlers who won individual state crowns in their weight classes at the state traditional — to lead the way. Sophomore Cael Kusky won the AA title at 106 pounds, while fellow sophomore Chris Mance clinched the title at 152 and junior Christian Bell at 220.
Seniors Alex Hyman and Nicholas Moffett were runners-up in their weight classes in AA in 21-22, with Hyman at 113 and Moffett at 145.
Seniors Aidan Kauffman and Jack Ghegan and junior Jake Kennedy are among the other key wrestlers for Lovett.
The Lions will try to add to their state championship collection in AAAA after winning 11 state traditional championships and three state duals titles during the program’s illustrious history.
