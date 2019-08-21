Lovett’s battle against Marist will be the marquee matchup in the second week of the football season for local programs Aug. 30
It will be the season opener for the War Eagles, who had an 11-win campaign and an appearance in the semifinals of the postseason in 2018. Marist has made the state playoffs every year since 1982.
Marist’s offense returns senior quarterback Connor Cigelske, who led the team in rushing yards (961), passing yards (1,344) and total touchdowns (25) in 2018. Junior fullback Lincoln Parker had 11 rushing TDs last season and has returned for a Marist rushing attack which averaged more than 197 yards a contest. The War Eagles’ defense will be led by junior defensive back Josh Moore who had a team-high seven interceptions and 45 total tackles.
The Lions are playing their second of four consecutive non-region contests against previous playoff teams from 2018. Lovett opened its year at home against Greater Atlanta Christian Aug. 23 and will face BEST Academy and Mary Persons Sept. 6 and 13, respectively.
Holy Innocents’ hosts Hebron Christian in its second contest of the season. The Golden Bears dropped last season’s contest to the Lions 38-14 in the lone lifetime meeting of the two programs.
Mount Vernon visits Mount Pisgah Christian. The Mustangs trail the lifetime series 2-1 but won last season’s contest 41-21 in 2018.
North Springs hosts Clarkston in its home opener. The Spartans won last season’s game 54-0, which was the largest margin of victory in the history of the series. North Springs trails the lifetime series 6-5 but has won the last two contests against Clarkston.
Pace visits Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA) in its second contest of the year. The Knights snapped the Chargers’ 37-game winning streak with a 17-16 win last season Aug. 24, 2018. Pace proceeded to make the Class 3A playoffs, while ELCA won its fourth consecutive Class A Private state championship.
Riverwood heads on the road for the first time in 2019 with a trip to McIntosh. The Raiders won the lone previous meeting of the programs with last season’s 52-13 victory.
St. Pius X visits Dunwoody in an all-DeKalb County contest. The Golden Lions won last season’s game 45-21 and leads the lifetime series 5-2.
Wesleyan hosts Chattooga in its second contest of the season. The Wolves dropped last season’s game 17-0 in the lone lifetime meeting of the two programs.
Westminster will face Greater Atlanta Christian in its home opener. The Wildcats have won their last two meetings against the Spartans, including their 44-34 win in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs in 2018.
Woodward hosts Grady in the second game of its home stand. The War Eagles won last year’s contest 58-27.
Game of the Week
Game: Lovett Lions vs. Marist War Eagles
Date: Aug. 30
Last meeting: Marist 40, Lovett 20 (Aug. 24, 2018)
All-time series: Marist leads 5-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.