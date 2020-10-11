A game featuring two local teams will highlight the Northside schools’ Week 7 action.
In Class 2A, Lovett (3-1) will host Pace (2-1) in a battle of two Buckhead schools and Region 6AA rivals.
The Lions had Oct. 9 off to prepare for the Knights after beating South Atlanta 37-12 Oct. 2. In Lovett’s victory over the Hornets, QB Preston Lusink completed nine of 14 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. WR Collin Goldberg had 127 all-purpose yards, including 66 on two punt returns. LBs Stevie Bracey (six tackles) and Michael Hollingsworth (5.5 tackles, one sack) led the defense.
Pace enters the game after having hosted South Atlanta Oct. 9 and mauling McNair 55-0 Oct. 1.
In the Knights’ win over the Mustangs, QB M.J. Morris was 12-for-16 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns, and RB Deuce Jordan had 10 rushes for 101 yards. QB Evan Smith-Rooks was 6-for-7 passing for 63 yards ran for two TDs. LB Xavier Agostino led the defense with five tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for a loss.
In Class 7A, Campbell (1-3) was going to host Peachtree Ridge Oct. 9, but that game was cancelled when several players were quarantined after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19, so the Spartans picked up Morrow as a replacement opponent.
Campbell fell to Roswell 37-7 Oct. 2. The Hornets held the Spartans to only 66 yards of total offense and three first downs. Campbell’s only points came when CB Justus Breston recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta (2-0) will host perennial power Tucker Oct. 16. The Warriors hosted Pebblebrook Oct. 9 and were off Oct. 2.
North Springs (0-3) will visit Grady Oct. 16 after hosting Chapel Hill Oct. 9. The Spartans lost to Stone Mountain 52-6 Oct. 2. RB Mynek Royalston led North Springs with 10 carries for 106 yards. LB Charles Seawell led the defense with nine tackles.
Riverwood (3-0) will host River Ridge after hosting Johns Creek Oct. 9. The Raiders blanked Centennial 37-0 Oct. 2. Riverwood led 14-0 at halftime.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (2-1) will visit Southwest DeKalb Oct. 16 after hosting Northview Oct. 9. The Golden Lions were edged by Westminster 27-24 Oct. 2. St. Pius was led by QB Dennis O’Shea, who rushed 15 times for 152 yards to make up for an 0-for-6 night passing. LB Jack Kelly had a team-high 12 tackles, and SS Grayson Carney added seven tackles, two passes broken up and an interception.
The Wildcats were led by QB John Collier, who was 19-for-28 passing for 240 yards and three TDs. TE Holden Staes had seven catches for 139 yards and two scores, and RB Robert Clarke had 17 carries for 89 yards.
Westminster (2-0) will visit Carver Oct. 16 after hosting Greater Atlanta Christian Oct. 9 in a game pitting two state-ranked teams.
Woodward (1-3) will visit Jonesboro Oct. 16 and hosted Banneker Oct. 9. The War Eagles manhandled Mundy’s Mill 45-13 Oct. 2, with RB Damari Alston leading the offense with 25 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns. QB Banks Snellings was 8-for-10 passing for 110 and a TD. Errington Truesdell had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, both team highs.
In Class 4A, Marist (3-0) will host Hapeville Charter Oct. 16 after taking Oct. 9 off. The War Eagles’ Oct. 2 game against Chapel Hill was cancelled when “less than a handful” of Marist players tested positive for COVID-19, Athletic Director Tommy Marshall said.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan (4-1) will host Athens Academy Oct. 16 after being idle Oct. 9.
The Wolves fell to Prince Avenue Christian 52-26 Oct. 2 in a battle of two state-ranked squads. QB Ryan Rose completed 11 of 13 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, and RB Griffin Caldwell ran 26 times for 146 yards and three scores to lead the Wolves on offense. FS Will Tucker led the defense with 12 tackles. But the Wolverines, led by QB Brock Vandagriff’s 337 yards passing and four rushing TDs, were too strong.
Holy Innocents’ (1-3) will host George Walton Oct. 16. The Golden Bears visited Athens Christian Oct. 9 after crushing Loganville Christian 42-6 Oct. 2. In the Loganville win, QB Marshall Nichols led Holy Innocents’ with two touchdown runs and a TD pass. On defense S Bo Maxwell had an interception, and FS Christian Padgett recovered a fumble.
Mount Vernon (2-2) will host Loganville Christian Oct. 16 after visiting George Walton Oct. 9. The Mustangs beat Athens Christian 42-26 Oct. 2. QB Blake Kytle was 20-for-30 passing for 280 yards, four touchdowns and an interception and ran for two scores. His top target was WR Andrew Douglas, who had four catches for 75 yards and a TD.
Whitefield (2-2) will visit Heritage of Newnan Oct. 16 after traveling to Brookstone Oct. 9. The WolfPack edged Dodge County 17-14 Oct. 3 as a makeup game after their Sept. 25 game against St. Francis was cancelled because a Knights player tested positive for COVID-19.
It was the third time this year Whitefield’s schedule was impacted by the virus. Two of its 2020 opponents, Riverside Military and Our Lady of Mercy, decided not to play fall sports due to COVID concerns, and the St. Francis game was going to replace the Riverside contest.
In the WolfPack’s win over Dodge, RB/DB Ayden Duncanson had five rushes for 97 yards, including a 76-yard scamper for a touchdown that gave Whitefield a 7-6 lead it would not relinquish. On defense he three interceptions.
In the GISA’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-3) will visit Crisp Academy after hosting Westminster of Augusta Oct. 9. The Cougars were off Oct. 2.
Results of the games Oct. 8 through 10 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.