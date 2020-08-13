A year after going 7-4 and falling to North Hall 24-21 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, Lovett is looking to reload and return to the postseason.
But the Lions have lots of holes to fill, especially on offense.
“We are going to have to replace 80 to 85% of our offensive production, our kicker, our punter and several spots up front on offense and defense,” head coach Mike Muschamp said.
Lovett lost to graduation three key players, led by quarterback Blaine McAllister, who signed with Princeton after completing 149 of 272 passes for 1,740 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushing 107 times for 368 yards and six scores.
Running back/kicker/kick returner Henry Beery, who had 104 carries for 813 yards and eight TDs, caught 30 passes for 297 yards and two scores, made all 33 extra-point attempts and two of three field goal tries and returned a kickoff for a TD; and offensive/defensive lineman Luke Wahl also departed.
The Lions return five starters each on offense and defense. Muschamp will look to five seniors to step into leadership roles: wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Collin Goldberg (38 receptions for 393 yards and five TDs, three interceptions and 35 tackles and 12 punt returns for 158 yards), wide receiver/defensive back Andrew Pinkston (four receptions for 32 yards and 1 TD), running back/linebacker Michael Hollingsworth (52 rushes for 273 yards and 10 receptions for 71 yards), tight end/defensive end Charlie Hoke (12 receptions for 249 yards and six TDs) and offensive/defensive lineman Grant Turner.
Three juniors – tight end/linebacker Stevie Bracey (five receptions for 75 yards and one TD; leading tackler and defensive MVP last year with 71 tackles, 17 assists. 4.5 sacks and two caused fumbles), wide receiver/defensive back Logan Givens (31 receptions for 449 yards and three TDs) and offensive/defensive lineman Will Stimmel (a two-way starter in 2019) – are also expected to lead the team.
Lovett may have an easier road to the playoffs after moving down from Class 3A to 2A in the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification for the next two academic years.
“Our goal is the same every year. We want to be playing our best football by the end of the season, whenever that may come,” Muschamp said, referring to the season’s uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hopefully, that will be sometime in December.”
The Lions will open the season Sept. 4 against archrival Westminster.
