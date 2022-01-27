Lovett came away with its first state wrestling title in 19 years at the Class AA state team dual wrestling championship at Bremen High School Jan. 22.
The Lions defeated Oglethorpe County 50-18 in the finals to clinch their first state dual wrestling crown since 2003.
It is the third duals title for Lovett, which also won the AA crown in 2002 and 2003 – the first two years the event was held – and the 14th state wrestling championship overall for the Lions, who have also won 11 traditional titles.
Lovett’s latest state wrestling title continues the tradition of excellence that was established under former coach Jim Glasser, who coached the Lions from 1975 to 2011. Glasser, who died in 2017, led the team to their previous 13 state crowns.
“It’s very special, because it’s my first coaching state title,” Lovett coach Billy Maldonado said. “I feel like coach Glasser did a great job of building a great program here and his legacy will live forever. It feels good to get one and hopefully continue the winning ways like he did. It’s been a long journey with the teams that I’ve coached that have come close with some great wrestlers in the past. But it’s a tribute to all the years of building it to this point. I’m really excited about winning it because the wrestlers really believe that they were going to win it this year and that turned a corner when they 100 percent believed that they were going to win it.”
Lovett defeated Fannin County 44-24 in the quarterfinals and Dade County 39-33 in the semifinals before scoring a convincing victory over Oglethorpe County in the championship match.
Alex Hyman pinned all three of his opponents — all within the first period — at 113 pounds, while Nick Moffett (145), Chris Mance (152) and Finn Bresnahan (170) also won all three of their individual matches for the Lions.
Woodward Academy fell just short of a championship after losing to Cass 38-34 in the finals of the Class AAAAA state duals at McDonough High School Jan. 22.
The War Eagles, who won the AAAA title in 2019 and 2020, defeated Jones County 56-12 in the quarterfinals and Woodland of Cartersville 39-32 in the semifinals before falling to Cass in the title match.
Marist also made a strong showing in the state duals with a fourth-place finish in the AAAA competition at LaGrange High School Jan. 22.
