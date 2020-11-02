Lovett’s quest for its first state softball title in school history ended just short as the Lions finished second to Heard County in the Class 2A championships in Columbus.
The Lions, who were ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season, lost to Heard 14-7 in the finals Oct. 31. With the state championships (semifinals and finals) being a double-elimination format after the tournament's first three rounds were a best-of-three series setup, even if the Lions had beaten the Braves in that game, they would have had to defeat them a second time to win the title, since Heard had not lost a game in Columbus at that point.
The Braves won their second 2A crown since 2014. Lovett started the tournament’s championship round with an 11-1 loss to Heard Oct. 30 in the first game of the semifinals, dropping into the losers’ bracket, where the Lions beat Bremen 10-1 later that day. Lovett then blanked Vidalia 2-0 in the losers’ bracket final Oct. 31 before facing Heard in the finals.
