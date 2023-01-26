Lovett fell just short of a second consecutive state championship with a runner-up finish in Class AAAA, while Woodward Academy finished third in AAAAAA at the Georgia High School Association team dual wrestling championships Jan. 21.
The Lions, last year’s Class AA state duals champions, made it to the finals of the AAAA duals — which were held at Lovett — but lost a close 34-33 decision to Central of Carroll.
"It was tough to take," Lovett coach Billy Maldonado said. "The guys wrestled really hard. (Central of Carroll is) a very tough opponent. They have some really good wrestlers. I feel like we let a couple of things slip through and now we have to re-focus and let it go and get ready for the state title in the traditionals."
Lovett is now indeed focused on winning a second straight state championship in the traditionals — in which state titles are up for grabs in each individual weight class. There are no individual state titles awarded in the duals format, only for teams.
The GHSA state traditional wrestling state championships for all classifications will be held in Macon Feb. 16 through 18.
Adding to the excitement of being back in the state duals this year for Lovett was the opportunity to host the AAAA competition, which Maldonado said added more excitement and electricity for his wrestlers as well as the school community.
"It was definitely electric," Maldonado said. "We had great fan support. The student body, the faculty, the staff – it was perfect as far as what they did and got the atmosphere going. It was awesome to experience that. That makes it a little bit harder, but it also easier in that a lot of the student body saw what we do and appreciate how tough the sport of wrestling is."
Alex Hyman (113), Jake Kennedy (138), Nicholas Moffett (144) and Chris Mance (165) each won by pin in their respective weight classes for Lovett.
To reach the finals, the Lions defeated Southwest Whitfield 57-18 in the quarterfinals and North Oconee 60-15 in the semifinals.
Woodward Academy also came away with a strong finish as it placed third at the AAAAAA duals in Gainesville.
The War Eagles defeated Glynn Academy 49-22 in the quarterfinals, but lost to North Forsyth 32-30 in the semifinals, before bouncing back with a 42-29 win over Glynn Academy in the third-place match.
"I am very proud of my team for finishing in the top four at the state duals for the fourth year in a row, after moving from AAAA to AAAAA to AAAAAA over those same four seasons," Woodward Academy coach Jeff Ragan said. "I know it wasn’t the result the kids were hoping for on Saturday (Jan. 21), but I’m proud of the hard work they have put in this season so far and I know this will just make the team that much more hungry to win a state title at the traditional state tournament in three weeks in Macon."
