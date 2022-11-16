Lovett and Westminster have played 35 times during a storied rivalry that dates back to 1974.
There was a lot more at stake than normal in the 35th meeting between the two Buckhead archrivals as they faced each other in the postseason for the first time ever, with Lovett hosting Westminster in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs Nov. 11.
It was Lovett (7-4) that came out on top with a 13-6 victory over Westminster (6-5) to advance to a second-round game at North Oconee Nov. 18. Results from that game were not available at press time.
Lovett is the No. 2 seed from Region 5AAAA, while Westminster was the third seed from 6AAAA.
Kalil Townes’ scored both of Lovett’s touchdowns — including the 1-yard game winner with nine minutes remaining in the contest — to lead the Lions to victory.
Westminster got all of its scoring from kicker Josh Brockman, who kicked two field goals in the first half for the Wildcats.
The game was televised in the Atlanta area by Peachtree TV.
For Lovett coach Mike Muschamp, the fact that the game was in the state playoffs didn’t make it any more exciting than a battle between the two archrivals usually is.
"Anytime we play, it’s going to be a big deal – it’s just the nature of the rivalry," Muschamp said. "We did all kinds of interviews with the TV people and everybody throughout the week and they kept asking all those kinds of questions. I think the two schools are kind of used to it – it’s the people on the outside looking in who are trying to figure out the significance of it all and I don’t care if it’s playoffs or it not even football, it could be tiddly winks, it’s still going to be intense and a whole another level of energy going into it. So I think that’s what the game had going on. It was a great atmosphere and a great night for football in the state of Georgia. Two teams who have played a whole bunch in the past and are two or three miles apart. It was just get out there and get after it and I thought it was a really good football game."
For Westminster coach Gerry Romberg, it was another hard-fought, but friendly, game between the two schools.
"Coach Muschamp and I are really good friends and I think we’ve done a good job of maintaining a healthy rivalry between the schools and the players and the coaches are friendly and a lot of our parents have kids at Westminster and at Lovett, so we want to make sure we keep the rivalry as healthy as possible and we’ve been able to do that," Romberg said. "It was an exciting game and unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the (win). But we played hard."
Lovett’s win evened the season series at 1-all, with Westminster defeating the Lions 14-0 in the season opener for both teams Aug. 19.
Westminster leads Lovett in the all-time series between the two teams 22-13.
