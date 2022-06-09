Lovett successfully defended its Class AA championship and was the lone Northside state champion crowned at the Georgia High School Association girls’ golf tournaments May 16 and 17.
With a total team score of 45-over-par, 333 in two rounds of play, Lovett finished two shots ahead of runner-up Jeff Davis (+47, 335) to win its second straight state championship and fourth title overall at the AA tournament at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins.
Blair Maner led the way for Lovett with a third-place finish individually, shooting an 18-over-par, 162, while Alicia Kim finished ninth (+20, 173) for the Lions.
"It was an exciting opportunity as a first-time coach to work with the Lovett girls’ golf team alongside assistant coach Gene Diamond," Lovett coach Rena Lyle said. "Blair Maner, Alicia Kim, Bailey Brunson, Cleo Wynn, and Victoria Simms showed continued improvement all season and remained focused on the game throughout the spring. Blair Maner and Alicia Kim were diligent at keeping their play at a high level. That, coupled with Bailey Brunson’s (personal-best score) on day two (of the state tournament), gave us the edge over our competition. The girls were always working so well together and were constantly supportive of one another leading to the team’s back-to-back success in the state championship."
Westminster fell just short of its state title aspirations with a runner-up finish in the AAA tournament at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson.
The Wildcats, with a score of 28-over-par, 316, finished only four strokes behind champion Pierce County (+24, 312).
Westminster did get a state championship from Jessy Young, who won the individual title with a score of 1-over-par, 145.
St. Pius X was also a runner-up in its classification, placing second in the AAAAA tournament at Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear.
The Golden Lions shot a team score of 90-over-par, 522, to finish behind champion Ware County (+70, 502), while Woodward Academy (+160, 592) was sixth.
St. Pius’ Elizabeth Sullivan (+13, 157) finished third individually, while Woodward’s Aly Francis (+14, 158) placed fourth and St. Pius’ Neve Thanner (+23, 167) was sixth.
Marist finished fourth with a score of 135-over-par, 567 at the AAAA tournament at Canongate at Healy Point Country Club in Macon.
Paris Adams secured a top-10 finish individually for the War Eagles, placing 10th with a 35-over-par, 179.
Holy Innocents’ (+63, 351) was seventh, while Wesleyan (+66, 354) placed eighth, Whitefield Academy (+81, 369) was ninth and Atlanta International (+84, 372) 10th in the A Private tournament at The Governor’s Towne Club in Acworth.
Holy Innocents’ Haven Ward (-2, 142) finished third and Atlanta International’s Nora Anderson (+9, 153) placed eighth in the individual standings.
