Lovett clinched a state boys’ lacrosse championship and capped off an undefeated season with a 14-7 victory over archrival Westminster in the Class A/5A finals at Denmark High School in Alpharetta May 14.
The win gave the Lions a perfect 23-0 record for the 2022 season as well as their first state boys’ lacrosse championship since 2009 and fourth overall in the program’s history, having also won state crowns in 2005 and ’08.
It was also the first appearance in the state finals for Lovett — coached by Jim Buczek — since 2019, when it lost to Westminster 9-8 in the A/5A championship game. The Lions lost to eventual state champion Blessed Trinity 17-11 in the quarterfinals last year.
William Overly and Mason Ball scored four goals each, while Hunter Gregory added three goals to lead the way for the Lions.
Lovett led 7-6 at halftime, with William Overly scoring four goals and Ball two for the Lions.
It was all Lovett in the second half, however, as the Lions outscored Westminster 7-1 to pull away. Gregory scored all three of his goals, with Ball adding two more goals, to lead the charge for Lovett.
It was the second win in as many games for Lovett over Westminster this season, with the Lions defeating the Wildcats 9-6 in a regular-season game April 8.
To reach the A/5A championship game, the Lions, who played all of their first four playoff games at home, defeated George Walton 19-1 in the first round April 27, Richmond Hill 21-3 in the second round May 3, local rival Marist 17-7 in the quarterfinals May 6 and Starr’s Mill 11-6 in the semifinals May 11.
The path to the finals for Westminster (14-8) –coached by Tony Souza – included a 20-3 victory over Oconee County in the first round at home April 27, a 21-1 win over Benedictine in the second round on the road May 3, a 13-8 defeat of Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals on the road May 5 and a 7-4 victory over Blessed Trinity in the semifinals at home May 11.
