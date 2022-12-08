A number of Pace Academy and Lovett players were among those selected to the All-Region 5AAAA football team.
Leading the way among the local contingent was Pace Academy junior wide receiver Terrence Kiel II, who was named a co-offensive player of the year, along with Hampton senior quarterback Conner Tolley.
Four Pace players were selected to the First Team Offense — senior offensive lineman and South Carolina commitment Trovon Baugh, senior quarterback Conner Phelan, senior wide receiver Kendall Evans and sophomore wide receiver Cooper Williams
Lovett junior defensive lineman Christian Bell, senior defensive lineman Noah Claxton, senior linebacker Hayden Bernard, junior linebacker Michael Dollar and senior defensive back Anderson Beavor were named to the Second Team defense. Pace junior defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler and senior defensive back Davis Rice were also named to the Second Team defense.
Lovett sophomore kicker/punter Conner Deviney was a First Team special teams selection.
The Second Team offense included a couple of Lovett players — sophomore running back Kalil Townes and junior wide receiver Luke Wallace — along with Pace Academy senior offensive lineman Kylen Shields.
Pace senior linebacker Frank Caldwell III and Lovett sophomore Talen Frett were named to the Second Team defense, while Pace senior kicker/punter Andrew Swann was a Second Team special teams selection.
Four players each from Lovett and Pace were honorable mention selections. The Lovett honorable mention players were senior guard/defensive end Will Abney, senior tackle/nose guard Grant Ewing, junior quarterback Preston Lusink and senior cornerback/running back Chris Fielden, while the Pace players named to the honorable mention were sophomore running back Zachary Logan, junior offensive lineman Roland Foster, junior linebacker Ashton Wiley and junior defensive lineman Jayden Monk.
