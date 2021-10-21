Lovett fell just short of a state softball championship in 2020 after losing to Heard County 14-7 in the Class AA title game.
The Lions will now get another chance at a state crown after qualifying for the AA tournament in Columbus Oct. 28 through 30.
Lovett (22-10) will be joined in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament by defending champion Heard County – which the Lions will be playing in their opening game Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. – as well as Jeff Davis, Chattooga, Bremen, Vidalia, Dade County and Union County.
It will be Lovett’s third consecutive trip to the state tournament, having finished third in 2019 as well as runner-up a year ago.
The Lions won two-game sweeps in their best-of-three series in the first two rounds – defeating Rabun County 9-5 and 13-1 in the first round Oct. 12 and Bacon County 8-7 and 15-0 in the second round Oct. 19.
“We all have the wear and tear that any season would give,” Lovett coach Perelini Bush said. “But I do feel very confident with this group, because of their hard work and dedication that they put in over the summer and the way our schedule has knocked out with our region and non-region games, we have been trying to be very strategic on those pieces and I think it has been a great service to us as far as facing quality teams and being able to get to this point.”
Lovett faces a tough challenge in its first game as it goes up against Heard County in a rematch of last year’s finals. The Lions lost to Heard 11-1 in the first game of last year’s AA tournament and had to win a couple of games in the loser’s bracket before falling to the Braves in the title contest.
“There’s always that nice rivalry that you get, especially when you get another opportunity to face an opponent that you had last year,” Bush said. “But I think the motivation for us is that we really want to extend our season for our seniors and that we end on a great note. Heard County is definitely going to give us a tough time. They are a very good program and are coached very well and they have quality players as well. It’s definitely going to be a dogfight. But I think our girls, compared to last year, are definitely prepared mentally for what they are going to face.”
Lovett will rely on a strong core of experienced seniors in its quest for the state title. Pitcher Peyton Kanaly – who missed a big part of the season after having hip surgery – third baseman Maura McBreen, outfielder Logan Easterly, pitcher Ava Vinci, catcher/outfielder Allie Ohde, catcher Evy Galbraith and first baseman Meghan O’Shaugnessy provide veteran leadership for the Lions.
“We have a good group of seniors, so we have that leadership,” Bush said. “They’re all four year and three year letter winners and they have the experience and that’s a huge asset to have in our pocket, knowing that they have been through the state tournament, working their way from third (in 2019), to second (last year) and now hopefully to first. I think that helps guide the rest of our group and it’s a very talented group that I have. They have worked so hard to prepare for these one-game opportunities and that’s been the message all year – to just win today and in those moments”
Four of Lovett’s seniors have committed to colleges for softball – Ohde and Kanaly to Dartmouth, Easterly to NYU and McBreen to Villanova.
