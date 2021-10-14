Westminster, Marist, Pace Academy and Holy Innocents begin their quests to defend their state championships as the Georgia High School Association state volleyball tournament gets underway.
While Westminster seeks to repeat as Class AAA champions, Marist is going for another title in AAAA. Pace and Holy Innocents are aiming for state crowns once again in AA/A Public and A Private respectively.
First-round games for Classes AAAAA and AAA are scheduled to be held Oct. 19, while AAAA, AA/A Public and A Private begin Oct. 20.
The tournament seedings will be determined by region tournaments, which are taking place this week. The top four teams in each region qualify for the state tournament.
All records listed are as of Oct.13.
Westminster (23-14) is aiming for its second consecutive AAA championship and third in six years, also having won the state title in 2016.
The Wildcats are currently ranked third in the state in AAA.
Marist (13-15) is going after its second straight AAAA title and third in five years. The War Eagles, the No. 4-ranked team in AAAA, were also AAAA champions in 2017.
Pace Academy (22-16) is seeking its fifth state title in a row, having won the AAA championship in 2017, '18 and '19 as well as the AA/A Public crown last year.
The Knights, ranked second in the state in AA/A Public, were scheduled to play local rival and top-ranked AA/A Public team Lovett (29-8) for the Area 5AA/A Public tournament championship Oct. 14. Results from the game were not available at press time.
Holy Innocents (18-14) aims for back-to-back state championships in A Private as well as its fifth title overall.
The Lady Bears also won the Class A state title in 2013 as well as AA crowns in '14 and '15.
North Springs (6-13) will join Westminster, Marist, Pace and Holy Innocents in the state volleyball tournament, having already clinched the fourth seed from Region 6AAAAA.
The Spartans will go on the road to play the champion of 8AAAAA in a first-round game Oct. 19.
St. Pius X (45-1) will also play in the state tournament and will enter the postseason as the top-ranked team in AAAAA.
Woodward Academy (28-9) is expected to be a state tournament team and will begin its quest for a state title ranked sixth in AAAAA.
Other local volleyball teams headed to the state tournament are North Atlanta (8-15) in AAAAAA as well as Mount Vernon (27-10) and Wesleyan (27-24) in A Private.
