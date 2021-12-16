Local high school volleyball teams were well represented as several players from area teams were selected to the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team.
Lovett came away with the top honors on the Class AA/A Public team, with sophomore Emma Duffield selected as player of the year and Katie Johnson as coach of the year.
Johnson was honored for leading Lovett to the AA/A Public state semifinals as well as the Area 5AA/A Public title in 2021.
“It’s really exciting,” Johnson said. “We had a really, really strong season with a strong group of upperclassmen and that made it easy to come to work every day, to work with them.”
Duffield played a crucial role in the Lions drive to the state final four, leading the team in kills (355) and digs (299) as well as contributing 60 aces and 37 blocks.
“Emma is a quiet leader,” Johnson said. “When she is on the court, you know that she is going to do her job. She’s going to try to outwork everybody around her and she just pushes everybody else on the team to work harder. She’s the kind of player that every coach wants to have, that you don’t have force to work hard. She wants to do all the little things to make her a great player and it definitely showed this year. She was awarded (player of the year) and she definitely deserved it.”
Three players from Lovett were selected to the All-State team — seniors Makayla Moran and Cristina Hill and sophomore Cackie Watt — while junior Grace Schneider was an honorable mention selection.
Class A/AA Public champion Pace Academy has three All-State selections — junior Briea Craft and sophomores Ellie Siskin and Dhru Lalaji.
Class AAAAA champion St. Pius X, which compiled a 52-1 record on its way to the state title, has a strong presence on the AAAAA team.
Senior Emma Farrell was chosen as AAAAA player of the year. Farrell led St. Pius with 99 kills and 524 digs in the Golden Lions’ drive to the state crown.
“Emma is the rock we build everything else upon,” St. Pius X coach John Frederick said. “She anchors our defense. I was asked about our defensive strategy and in a lot of ways, it is to position everyone else to not be in Emma’s way and to let her go get the ball. Her accuracy has taken us from a consistent state championship contender in our classification to this year, where we were probably the strongest team in Georgia regardless of class and ranked as high as No. 2 nationally for most of the season. That is mostly because we no longer just play defense, but we transition from defense to offense extremely quickly, because Emma is putting the ball in the setters hands.”
Seniors Annemarie Rakoski, Kate Larocco and Lura Underwood as well as junior Nina Shaw were selected to the All-State team for St. Pius.
In AAA, Westminster had two All-State selections in senior Caroline Dickey and sophomore Ellie Myers, while senior Kasey Newkirk was an honorable mention choice. The Wildcats advanced to the AAA state quarterfinals this season.
Holy Innocents had two players selected to the A/AA Private team, with junior Molly Medieros and freshman Hailee Swain receiving the honors for the Lady Bears, who advanced to the Class A Private state semifinals in 2021.
Junior Lauren Van Wie was the lone selectee for Wesleyan, which lost in the first round of the A Private playoffs.
Class AAAA champion Marist had two of its players selected to the AAAA All-State team — seniors Hadlee Ackerman and Meg Fletcher.
