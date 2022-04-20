A number of Northside teams will begin their quests for state championships as the Georgia High School Association state baseball playoffs begin April 27.
All five rounds of the playoffs will be contested in best-of-three series — with the first two rounds contested in a doubleheader, followed by a third game, if needed, the following day.
The postseason begins with the first-round series April 27 and 28, followed by the second round May 3 and 4, the quarterfinals May 9 and 10, semifinals May 14 and 16 and the finals May 19 to 25.
Marist is aiming for its second consecutive Class AAAA championship and third in five years, having also won the state title in 2017. The War Eagles -- ranked second in AAAA, according to Score Atlanta and Georgia Dugout Preview magazine, had a 22-7 record as of April 19.
Pace Academy (21-4) and Lovett (21-5) — last year’s AA state runner up — have been ranked first and second respectively in the Score Atlanta AA poll for most of the season and are the top two contenders for the AA title.
The two teams were battling neck-and-neck for the Region 6AA title in the last week of the regular season, with Lovett beating Pace 7-2 April 18 in the first game of a three-game regular-season-ending series that would decide the 6AA title and the top two seeds from that region in the AA playoffs.
A couple of local teams are among the top contenders in AAAAA, with North Springs (21-5) ranked second by Georgia Dugout Preview and fourth by Score Atlanta, and Woodward Academy (23-5) ranked seventh in both of those polls.
Wesleyan (22-4) is among the top contenders for a state championship in Class A Private. The Wolves were ranked second by Score Atlanta and third by Georgia Dugout Preview in A Private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.