A number of local teams will be aiming for state titles when the Georgia High School Association basketball state championships get underway.
First-round games for both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments were scheduled to begin Feb. 22 to 23, with second-round contents slated for Feb. 25 to 26, quarterfinals March 1 to 2, semifinals March 4 to 5 and finals March 10 to 12.
Semifinals are scheduled to be played at University of West Georgia (Class AAAAAA), Fort Valley State University (AAAAA and AAAA), Georgia College and State University (AAA and AA) and Buford City Arena (A Private), with the finals for all classifications to be held in Macon.
All team records listed are as of Feb. 17.
Among the local boys, Pace Academy (22-4) seeks to defend its Class AA championship. The Knights are ranked second in the state in AA going into the state tournament.
St. Pius X (23-3) is another strong state contender as the No. 2-ranked team in AAAAA. The Golden Lions advanced to the AAAAA quarterfinals last year.
Galloway (16-7) has been ranked second in Class A Private for most of the season and the Scots look like a good bet to improve on their state showing of a year ago, when they made it to the second round in the A Private tournament.
Marist (17-8) is the only other state-ranked local boys’ team at No. 10 in AAAA and will try to improve on its state showing from 2021, when the War Eagles were eliminated in the first round.
Among the girls’ teams, top-ranked Woodward Academy (22-2) looks to defend its AAAAA state title, while Holy Innocents’ (22-2), the No. 1 team in Class A Private, aims for a state title after advancing to the semifinals last year.
Wesleyan (13-7, ranked fourth in A Private), Galloway (14-8, seventh in A Private) – a state semifinalist in 2021 – and Marist (22-3, fifth in AAAA) are among the other top local girls’ contenders.
