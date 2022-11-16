The Woodward Academy and Marist girls’ basketball teams will try to win the Class AAAAAA state championship this season after winning state titles in AAAAA and AAAA respectively last season as the 2022-23 high school basketball season gets underway.
All records listed for each team were from last season.
Woodward (29-3) will aim for the AAAAAA girls’ championship after winning state titles in AAAAA the previous two seasons.
The War Eagles are ranked 10th in the ScoreAtlanta AAAAAA preseason state poll and have lost six seniors from last year’s state title team, including Georgia girls high school player of the year Sydney Bowles, who is now playing collegiately at Georgia.
Marist (28-3) also begins the new season with a younger team after losing six seniors from its AAAA girls’ championship squad and will begin the 22-23 campaign unranked in the state.
Two Northside teams are ranked in the AAAA girls’ state preseason rankings, with Holy Innocents’ third and Westminster sixth.
Both teams reached the state semifinals in their previous classifications last year — Holy Innocents’ (27-3) in Class A Private and Westminster (17-11) in AAA.
Galloway (18-10) begins the year as the No. 3 team in Class A, Division I after reaching the A Private semifinals in the 21-22 season.
Pace Academy (16-8) and Lovett (17-11) were the other two local teams to qualify for the state tournament last season, with both Buckhead rivals losing in the first round in AA. Both teams will move up to AAAA for the 22-23 and enter the year unranked.
In boys’ basketball, Marist (21-10) will try to repeat its success from the 21-22 season in which it advanced to the AAAA semifinals. The War Eagles begin the season ranked sixth in AAAAAA.
Marist is joined in the AAAAAA rankings by St. Pius X (26-4), which is ranked eighth after advancing to the second round in AAAAA last season.
Pace Academy (25-5) enters the new season ranked second in AAAA after making it to the second round of the AA state playoffs last year. The Knights go for their second state title in three years after winning the AA crown in 2021.
Pace is joined in the AAAA rankings by Northside rivals Lovett (ranked fourth) and Holy Innocents’ (10th). Lovett (17-12) advanced to the second round of the AA playoffs last season, while Holy Innocents’ (9-11) will try to make it back to the postseason after falling short of qualifying in A Private in 21-22.
Mount Vernon (16-11) is ranked fourth in A, Division I after advancing to the second round of the A Private playoffs last year and Wesleyan (8-18) is eighth in AAA after missing the postseason in A Private last season.
North Atlanta (11-12), which enters the season unranked in AAAAAA, will try to improve on its first-round showing in the AAAAAA playoffs last season.
