A number of local teams are expected to among those competing for state titles at the Georgia High School Association Team Duals Wrestling State Championships Jan. 22.
Lovett, Woodward Academy, Marist and North Atlanta each won their region duals tournaments Jan. 8 and qualified as the top seeds in their sectional competitions Jan. 15 that will determine the eight teams that will qualify in each classification for the state duals.
Each classification will host its own state duals tournament. The Class AAAAAA tournament will be held at Brunswick High School in south Georgia, while McDonough (AAAAA), LaGrange (AAAA), Stephens County (AAA), Bremen (AA) and Commerce (A) will host the other classifications.
Each of the eight-team, double-elimination tournaments will begin with the quarterfinals at 10 a.m., followed by the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m., the consolation semifinals at 1 p.m. and the finals and consolation finals at 3 p.m.
Lovett earned its spot in the state sectionals and took one step closer to the AA state duals by winning the Area 6AA duals.
The Lions were looking to qualify for the state duals for the third year in a row, finishing third in Class AA last year.
Woodward Academy earned a right to host a sectional and a chance at a spot in the AAAAA state duals after winning the 3AAAAA duals. The War Eagles were going for their fourth straight state duals appearance after winning state titles in AAAA in 2019 and 2020 and placing fourth in AAAAA last year.
Marist clinched a spot in the sectionals and an opportunity to qualify for the AAAA state duals by winning the 6AAAA duals.
North Atlanta earned its spot in the sectionals and a chance to qualify for the AAAAAA state duals by winning the 4AAAAAA region duals.
Other teams competing for state duals berths at the sectionals were Riverwood (AAAAAA), St. Pius X (AAAAA), Westminster (AAA) and Pace Academy (AA) as well as Mount Vernon and Holy Innocents (A).
