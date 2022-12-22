Class AAA state champion Wesleyan led the way among local softball squads as several of its standouts were among the local players selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State teams.
Wesleyan swept the top honors in the AAA team, with junior Macey Cintron selected player of the year and senior Ryley Kutter pitcher of the year. Cintron has committed to play college softball at Duke, while Kutter is a College of Charleston commitment.
Four Wesleyan players were selected to the AAA first team — junior catcher Marjee Williams, senior infielder Christina McCoy and freshmen outfielders Shayla Bahr and Avery Tucker — while Wesleyan sophomore Sarah Wren was a second-team selection.
The seven Wesleyan all-state selections led the Wolves (32-2) to their second consecutive state championship and fourth in six years.
Mount Vernon also has a big presence on the Class A, Division I team, with junior pitcher Grace Westmoreland, junior catcher Reagan Hickey and sophomore infielder Reese Hickey selected to the first team and junior infielder Lauren Dove chosen for the second team.
Westmoreland, Reagan Hickey, Reese Hickey and Dove led Mount Vernon (26-7) to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
A number of Northside standouts were selected to the AAAAAA team, with two North Atlanta players, junior catcher Leela Langston and senior infielder CeCe Smith, along with St. Pius X junior Nina Parker chosen for the first team and Riverwood junior infielder Jaden James and Marist senior infielder Katelyn Deguire named to the second team.
Two Northside players were named to the AAAA team — Pace Academy sophomore catcher Kate Grice for the first team and Lovett junior Ana Gore for the second team.
