Helen Slawson will be among the players on the Westminster softball team who will play for the Wildcats in Region 6AAAA the next two years. Westminster was moved to Class AAAA from AAA in the Georgia High School Association realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
A number of local high schools will find themselves in new classifications next year after the Georgia High School Association finalized new classification and region alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
While region alignments for Classes 7-A through 4-A are all set, the GHSA is still in the process of working on the lineup for Class A after a number of schools in that classification announced they were moving to the Georgia Independent Schools Association.
Many local schools will find themselves in Class AAAAAA for the next two years, with most of them assigned to Region 4AAAAAA – Marist, North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X.
Marist and St. Pius X move up to AAAAAA from AAAA and AAAAA respectively, while Riverwood and North Atlanta remain in AAAAAA. The four local schools will be joined in 4AAAAAA by Dunwoody, Lakeside of DeKalb and South Cobb.
The only other local school in AAAAAA is Woodward Academy, which moves up one classification from AAAAA and will compete in Region 3AAAAAA. Woodward will be joined in 3AAAAAA by Alcovy, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Morrow, Mundy’s Mill and Rockdale County.
North Springs will remain in Class AAAAA and will be the only local school in that classification. The Spartans have been assigned to Region 6AAAAA, along with Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Greater Atlanta Christian, Kell and Northview.
Class AAAA will have a strong local presence, with Lovett, Pace Academy, Westminster and Holy Innocents’ to compete in that classification.
Lovett and Pace have been in Region 5AA the last couple of years and will remain region rivals after being assigned to 5AAAA, joining Hampton, Luella, McDonough, Mount Zion of Jonesboro, Stockbridge and Woodland of Stockbridge.
Westminster and Holy Innocents’ will have an opportunity to develop a rivalry after both schools were assigned to Region 6AAAA along with Clarkston, Druid Hills, Hapeville, Miller Grove, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson and Stone Mountain. Westminster moves up one spot from Class AAA, while Holy Innocents’ takes a bigger leap as it goes up from Class A Private.
With all the upheaval taking place in Class A Private after the defection of 10 schools to GISA, the GHSA is still in the process of the realignment of Class A as well as AA and AAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.