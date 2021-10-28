A number of Northside teams are looking to defend their state titles at the GHSA state cross country championships in Carrollton Nov. 5 and 6.
St. Pius X, Westminster and Wesleyan seek to defend their boys’ and girls’ team championships in Class AAAAA, AAA and A Private respectively, while Lovett aims for a repeat of its AA boys’ title. Marist and Pace Academy will go for repeats of their state girls’ crowns in AAAA and AA respectively.
The St. Pius X boys will try for their fourth consecutive state championship and 10th in 12 years, while the Golden Lion girls go for their third in a row. Both teams are expected to face tough challenges from Blessed Trinity and Decatur.
Westminster has an even bigger dynasty to uphold, with the boys’ team vying for their 28th state championship and fifth in a row and the girls’ squad – who have won 32 state crowns – are attempting to win their ninth in a row and 12th in the last 13 years.
The Wildcats face challenges by Oconee County and Greater Atlanta Christian in the boys’ race as well as North Hall and Oconee County in the girls’ competition.
In Class A Private, Wesleyan is going for its fourth consecutive boys team championship and second girls title in a row. Holy Innocents is also expected to be contender in both the boys’ and girls’ competition and Whitefield Academy is looking to mount a challenge to the defending champion Wolves in the boys’ race.
Marist is aiming for its fifth consecutive state championship in the AAAA girls’ competition, while the War Eagles will try to win their first AAAA boys title since 2017.
Jefferson and Druid Hills are the biggest challengers to both the Marist boys and girls in AAAA.
Pace Academy and Lovett are the top two contenders in both the boys’ and girls’ races in AA, with Lovett defending its boys’ championship and Pace its girls title.
Lovett last won a girls’ state championship in 2015, while Pace hasn’t won a boys’ title since 1992.
North Atlanta is also looking to be a factor in both the boys’ and girls’ races in AAAAAA as it aims for a top-four podium finish.
Pace Academy’s Edward Blaha will try to defend his AA boys’ individual championship, while Marist’s Caden Strickland (AAAA), Westminster’s Matthew Fernando (AAA) and Holy Innocents’ Joe Sapone (A Private) are also strong contenders for boys’ individual titles.
On the girls’ side, North Atlanta’s Catherine Townsend and Riverwood’s Alexa Hoppenfeld (AAAAAA), St. Pius’ Grace Von Biberstein (AAAAA), Marist’s Ruby Little (AAAA), Westminster’s Palmer Walstad (AAA), Pace’s Caroline Hood (AA) and Atlanta International’s Cara Joyce (A Private) are the strongest bets for individual crowns.
